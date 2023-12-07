clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Former 5-star prospect Xavian Sorey enters transfer portal
Another Georgia Bulldog has entered the transfer portal, as inside linebacker Xavian Sorey becomes the most recent Bulldog to do so.
Connor Riley
Georgia linebacker EJ Lightsey latest Bulldog to enter transfer portal
Georgia linebacker EJ Lightsey is the latest Bulldog to enter the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
Georgia football places 2 on SEC All-Freshman team, CJ Allen left off …
Georgia football placed two members on the SEC’s All-Freshman Team on Thursday. Redshirt freshman Earnest Greene earned the honor as Georgia’s left tackle, while Raylen …
Connor Riley
Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL …
The Georgia roster and coaching staff has begun to take shape for the 2024 season. Below you can find live updates on the latest transfer portal, NFL draft and coaching …
Connor Riley
Mekhi Mews, Georgia football wide receiver and punt returner, enters …
Another Georgia Bulldog has entered the transfer portal, with wide receiver Mekhi Mews doing so.
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
Georgia stock report: Best Dawgs ever despite SEC dip, players and …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football 2024 schedule, dates, opponents revealed

Connor Riley
