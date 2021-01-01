Xavier Truss ‘next man up’ on offensive line in Peach Bowl

Georgia redshirt frehman offensive lineman Xavier Truss is getting an early audition at left tackle, making his first career start for the Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Truss was a 4-star prospect out of Warwick, R.I.

Georgia is playing against Cincinnati in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs will be missing several starters on account of opt-outs and injuries, including game-day defensive line scratch Travon Walker.

• CB Eric Stokes (opt-out, NFL prep)

• MLB Monty Rice (opt-out, NFL prep)

• OG Ben Cleveland (opt-out, NFL prep)

• TE Tre’ McKitty (opt-out, NFL prep)

• CB DJ Daniel (opt-out, NFL prep)

• DL Travon Walker (Unknown)

• DB Mark Webb (Unknown)

• RB James Cook (Family, personal)

• OC Trey Hill (knee injury)

• WR Dominick Blaylock (knee injury)

• WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle injury)

• DB Kelee Ringo (labrum injury)

• (OLB Jermaine Johnson is no longer with the team and has transferred to Florida State)

Cleveland’s opt-out triggered a shuffle on the offensive line, with Jamaree Salyer moving from LT inside to left guard, and previous left guard Justin Shaffer shifting over to right guard.

Warren Ericson remains the starter at center and Warren McClendon remained at right tackle.

The secondary also shifted with All-American cornerback Eric Stokes opting out and senior captain Richard LeCounte not yet ready to return to the starting lineup.

Georgia went with Lewis Cine, Christopher Smith at safeties, along with Tyson Campbell, Latavious Brini and Tyrique Stevenson in the secondary.

The Bulldogs other options at cornerback today are freshmen Jalen Kimber and Daran Branch.

In addition to Stokes, Georgia is missing Senior Bowl invitee and 2019 starting cornerback DJ Daniel, who also opted out.