Top 6 yard games for your home tailgate this football season

Are you looking for a way to keep your football-crazy crew entertained this football season? Yard games can be a great addition to a home tailgate. Nothing gets the pregame juices flowing quite a little backyard competition. Today, DawgNation will explore six of the top yard games that could help make your home tailgate a hit this football season. Cornhole

Ah, cornhole. A game so closely associated with football tailgating that you probably have met some folks in SEC parking lots who believe they could compete in the televised American Cornhole League events after all their years of tailgate practice:

It seems like every party has someone who thinks they’re a cornhole expert. That’s why this yard game is a “must have” for your backyard tailgate this fall. Two wooden cornhole boards. They are sold in sets, and often come decorated. Here’s a look at a nice Georgia Bulldogs board set, for example.

Eight kernel-filled bean bags (Two sets of four). Each team will need 4 bean bags to throw at the cornhole board. These are also sold as sets, and also come in Dawg designs. The cornhole boards should be separated by 27 feet for an adult game. You can move them as close together as 15 feet for a game involving kids.

Landing a bag on the board is worth 1 point, landing a bag inside the hole on the middle on the board is worth 3 points. You can read the rest of the official rules from the American Cornhole Association here. Spikeball Are you looking for a yard game that will help you work off those tailgate desserts on a Saturday afternoon?

Look no further than Spikeball. This four-player game is high-energy, fast-paced and extremely exciting. Even for spectators. Check it out: If you’ve never played this game, it’s part volleyball, part handball and includes the use of a trampoline-like platform which is for the ball only (don’t step on it). Unlike some of the yard games on this list, this one is not an easy do-it-yourself project. You’ll want to buy this one in the package. It costs $60 at Academy Sports. For this game, the most important things to remember are: There are no boundaries– you can go wherever the ball takes you and still be in play.

Don’t try to catch the ball. You can’t palm it, either.

Don’t let it hit the ground. If it hits the ground, your team loses the point.

You can read the official Spikeball rules here. Yard Jenga Do you like playing the classic tower building game in the comfort of your home? Well, Yard Jenga is like an outdoor version of the classic game on steroids. Note: If you’re not a Jenga fan, there’s also a yard game version of Connect Four. Which, as you may have guessed, is a giant version of the classic board game. You’re going to need lots of large wood blocks and a steady, level surface on which to build the tower. If you’re interested in the prepackaged version of the game depicted in the video above, it can be had for $40 plus shipping. There are several “do-it-yourself” videos for building giant Jenga sets for your yard. Many of them tout a finished project for $20 or less. But this project requires being handy with a saw and a fair supply of wood, so only you know if you’re up for that task.