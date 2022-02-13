Auburn assistant appears to rule himself out for UGA job
Auburn assistant Zac Etheridge appeared to rule himself out for consideration for a similar position at UGA with a curious tweet this weekend.
Auburn’s football program has been a disaster over the last month, with the SEC West school only deciding on Friday to retain embattled coach Bryan Harsin for at least one more season. Harsin has seen major turnover among his coaching staff and rosters of players since his team’s bowl game.
UGA News
- Auburn assistant appears to rule himself out for UGA consideration
- 10-year-old son of former UGA QB dies in house fire
- SEC commissioner Greg Sankey provides order in coaches’ NIL discussion, divisional play
- Georgia basketball comes up short against South Carolina, 80-68
- Georgia basketball returns home, aims to snap losing steak to South Carolina
Next10-year-old son of former UGA QB dies in house fire