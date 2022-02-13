Auburn assistant appears to rule himself out for UGA job

October 9, 2021 Auburn, Alabama - Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shake hands after Georgia defeat Auburn in an NCAA college football game at JordanÐHare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Georgia won 34-10 over Auburn. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Auburn assistant Zac Etheridge appeared to rule himself out for consideration for a similar position at UGA with a curious tweet this weekend.

Auburn’s football program has been a disaster over the last month, with the SEC West school only deciding on Friday to retain embattled coach Bryan Harsin for at least one more season. Harsin has seen major turnover among his coaching staff and rosters of players since his team’s bowl game.

