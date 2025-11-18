clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Zayden Walker adds juice to Georgia football pass rush: ‘We haven’t hit …
ATHENS —&nbsp;Arch Manning did not see Zayden Walker coming.
Connor Riley
Georgia completes unprecedented 5-year SEC regular-season stretch
ATHENS — Georgia just completed one of the most dominant five-year runs in SEC regular-season history, and the Bulldogs did it in the greatest era of college football parity.
Mike Griffith
What stood out in rewatch of Georgia football win over Texas
ATHENS — Georgia knocked around Texas for most of the night on Saturday.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart calls out players who transfer away from Georgia’s physical …
ATHENS — Georgia makes it a point to be a physical football team.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart makes his thoughts on Georgia playing in SEC championship game …
ATHENS — Georgia has wrapped up SEC play with a 7-1 record. The Bulldogs beat Texas 35-10 on Saturday.
Connor Riley
