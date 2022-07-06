Dawgnation Privacy Policy

California residents have certain additional privacy rights detailed in our California Privacy Notice [Link] . To the extent that there is a conflict between this Privacy Policy and the California Privacy Notice, the California Privacy Notice will control for California residents.

To see the full text, click on the links. This Privacy Policy applies to your use of any DawgNation Service that posts a link to this Privacy Policy but does not apply to the privacy practices of entities that DawgNation does not own or control. This Privacy Policy should be read in association with our Terms of Use [Link] , which govern the DawgNation Services .

Welcome! Thank you for your interest in DawgNation, a website owned and operated by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a division of Cox Enterprises, Inc., and our “ Affiliates ” (other companies within the Cox Enterprises, Inc. corporate family) (collectively “ DawgNation ”). We respect your privacy when you use our websites, mobile applications and other online products and services, including our podcasts subscriptions, (collectively, the “ DawgNation Services ”).

When you use the DawgNation Services, we, or Service Providers (defined below) acting on our behalf, may collect your Personally Identifiable Information (defined herein). This generally happens in one of three ways—you provide us with information, we collect information through automated methods, or we collect information from other sources. There are some situations in which it is necessary for us to collect your Personally Identifiable Information in order to provide a service to you or to meet legal requirements.

By visiting or otherwise using a DawgNation Service, you agree to the DawgNation Services’ Terms of Use [Link] and consent to DawgNation’s data collection, use, and disclosure practices, and other activities as described in this Privacy Policy, and any additional privacy statements that may be posted on an applicable part of any DawgNation Service. If you do not agree and consent, please discontinue use of the DawgNation Services and, as applicable, uninstall any DawgNation Service downloads and applications.

Thank you for visiting a DawgNation Service that posts a link to this Privacy Policy, owned and operated by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a division of Cox Enterprises, Inc. (“ we ,” “ us ,” or “ our ” ) . This Privacy Policy applies to the DawgNation Services and does not apply to any Affiliate that maintains a separate privacy policy. This Privacy Policy will provide you with information as to how DawgNation collects, uses, and shares information about you, including the choices DawgNation offers with respect to that information, and applies to your use of any DawgNation Service, regardless of how you access or use it. For certain DawgNation Services, there may be additional notices about information practices and choices. Please read those additional privacy disclosures to understand how they apply to you.

DawgNation may also share any information about you (including, without limitation, DawgNation-Collected PII) for any purposes not inconsistent with this Privacy Policy, or our written statements at the point of collection, and otherwise not prohibited by applicable law, including, without limitation:

DawgNation may share non-PII, and PII that is not deemed DawgNation-Collected PII hereunder (provided that DawgNation is aware of no restrictions of DawgNation’s use, if any), with third parties for any purpose. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, we and third parties may convert your PII, including DawgNation -Collected PII, to non-PII, including without limitation through hashing it or substituting a unique identifier for the PII and we and third parties may use and share that data as permitted by applicable law, including to match data attributes to and from other sources. Any such third-party activities are subject to their privacy policies and practices. DawgNation’s sharing of DawgNation-Collected PII is, however, subject to the following:

DawgNation may use information about you, including DawgNation-Collected PII and other PII, for any purposes not inconsistent with DawgNation’s statements under this Privacy Policy, or otherwise made by us in writing at the point of collection, and not prohibited by applicable law, including, without limitation, the following:

Some information about your use of the DawgNation Services and certain third-party services may be collected using Tracking Technologies across time and services and used by DawgNation and third parties for purposes such as to associate different devices you use and deliver relevant ads and/or other content to you on the DawgNation Services and certain third - party services. DawgNation is giving you notice of the Tracking Technologies and your choices regarding them explained in Section 11 so that your consent to encountering them is meaningfully informed.

Information DawgNation, its Service Providers and/or Third-Party Services collect may include: (1) personal information, which is information that identifies you personally, such as your first and last name, e-mail address and password (“ Personally Identifiable Information ” or “ PII ”); and (2) non-Personally Identifiable Information (“ non-PII ”) (i.e., data that is not Personally Identifiable Information under this Privacy Policy), including “ Deidentified ” information (i.e., data where the personally identifiable elements have been modified or removed, or where personally identifiable elements of the data have been rendered non-personally identifiable elements through anonymization, pseudonymization, and/or hashing). PII, including, without limitation, DawgNation-Collected PII (defined below), once Deidentified, is also non-PII and may be used and shared without obligation to you, except as prohibited by applicable law. However, we do not make assurances that Deidentified data is not capable of re-identification. To the extent any non-PII, or PII collected outside of the DawgNation Services, is combined with PII DawgNation collects directly from you on any DawgNation Service (“ DawgNation-Collected PII ”), DawgNation will treat the combined data as DawgNation-Collected PII under this Privacy Policy. The definition of “personal information” under certain California laws differs from the definition of PII used in this Privacy Policy. California residents can learn more about Californians’ privacy rights in our California Privacy Notice [Link] .

Certain functionalities on the DawgNation Services permit interactions that you initiate between the DawgNation Services and certain Third-Party Services, such as third-party social networks ( “Social Features” ). If you post information on a third-party service that references the DawgNation Services ( e.g. , by using a hashtag associated with DawgNation in a tweet or status update), your post may be used on or in connection with the DawgNation Services or otherwise by DawgNation. Also, both DawgNation and the third-party may have access to certain information about you and your use of the DawgNation Services and any Third-Party Service.

The DawgNation Services may include hyperlinks to or include on or in connection with the DawgNation Services (e.g., apps, plug-ins, application programming interfaces (“ API ”), and software development kits (“ SDK ”)), websites, locations, platforms, applications, or services operated by third parties ( “Third - Party Service(s)” ). These Third-Party Services may use their own cookies, web beacons, and other Tracking Technology to independently collect information about you and may solicit PII from you.

If you delete your UGC from the DawgNation Services, copies of your UGC may remain viewable in cached and archived pages or might have been copied or stored by other users. Proper access and use of information provided on the DawgNation Services, including UGC, is governed by our Terms of Use [Link] . For more information on how UGC is treated by the DawgNation Services, see our Terms of Use [Link to UGC Section of Terms of Use] . California minors should see Section 9 regarding potential removal of certain UGC they have posted on the DawgNation Services.

The DawgNation Services may permit you to post or submit UGC including, without limitation, written content, user profiles, audio or visual recordings, computer graphics, pictures, data, or other content, including PII. If you choose to submit UGC to any public area of the DawgNation Services, your UGC will be considered “public” and will be accessible by anyone, including DawgNation. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, unless otherwise explicitly agreed by us, PII included in UGC is not subject to DawgNation’s usage or sharing limitations, or other obligations, regarding DawgNation-Collected PII or other PII under this Privacy Policy or otherwise, and may be used and shared by DawgNation and third parties to the fullest extent not prohibited by applicable law. DawgNation encourages you to exercise caution when making decisions about what you disclose in such public areas.

DawgNation may offer sweepstakes, contests, and other promotions (each, a “Promotion” ), including Promotions jointly sponsored or offered by third parties, which may require submitting PII. If you voluntarily choose to enter a Promotion, your information, including PII, may be disclosed to DawgNation, co-sponsors, Service Providers, and other third parties, including for administrative purposes and as required by law ( e.g. , on a winners list). By entering, you are agreeing to the official rules that govern that Promotion, which may include consent to additional or differing data practices from those contained in this Privacy Policy. Please review those rules carefully.

In addition, DawgNation may share your DawgNation-Collected PII (as well as your other PII and your non-PII), in connection with or during negotiations of any proposed or actual financing of our business, or merger, purchase, sale, joint venture, or any other type of acquisition or business combination of all or any portion of DawgNation assets, or transfer of all or a portion of DawgNation’s business to another company, whether as a going concern or as part of bankruptcy, liquidation, or similar proceeding ( “Corporate Transactions” ).

DawgNation may use Google Analytics or other Service Providers for analytics services. These analytics services may use cookies and other Tracking Technologies to help DawgNation analyze the DawgNation Services’ users and how they use the DawgNation Services. Information generated by these services (e.g., your IP address and other Usage Information) may be transmitted to and stored by these Service Providers on servers in the U.S. (or elsewhere) and these Service Providers may use this information for purposes such as evaluating your use of the DawgNation Services, compiling statistic reports on the DawgNation Services’ activity, and providing other services relating to the DawgNation Services activity and other Internet usage.

DawgNation may engage and work with Service Providers and other third parties to serve advertisements on the DawgNation Services and/or on third-party services. Some of these ads may be tailored to your interests based on your browsing of the DawgNation Services and elsewhere on the Internet, which may include use of precise location and/or Cross-device Data, sometimes referred to as “interest-based advertising” and “online behavioral advertising” (“Online Interest-based Advertising”), which may include sending you an ad on a third-party service after you have left the DawgNation Services (i.e., “retargeting”).

In addition, we may serve ads on third-party services that are targeted to reach people on those services that are also identified on one of more of our databases (“Matched List Ads”). This is done by using Tracking Technologies or by matching common factors between our databases and the databases of the third-party services. For instance, we may use such ad services offered by Facebook or Twitter and other Third-Party Services. We are not responsible for these Third-Party Services, including without limitation their security of the data. If we use Facebook to serve Matched List Ads on Facebook services, you should be able to hover over the box in the right corner of such a Facebook ad, or go to your account settings, and find out what options Facebook offers you to control such ads. If we use Twitter Matched List Ads, you should be able to review your ad options in account settings on Twitter.

We are not responsible for such third parties’ failure to comply with your or our opt-out instructions, they may not give us notice of opt-outs to our ads that you give to them, and they may change their options without notice to us or you.

DawgNation is not responsible for, and makes no representations regarding, the policies or business practices of any third parties, including, without limitation, analytics Service Providers and Third-Party Services associated with the DawgNation Services, and encourages you to familiarize yourself with and consult their privacy policies and terms of use. See Section 11 for more on certain choices offered by some third parties regarding their data collection and use, including regarding Online Interest-based Advertising and analytics.

Data Security and MONITORING.

DawgNation takes reasonable measures to protect DawgNation-Collected PII (excluding public UGC) from loss, theft, misuse, unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, and destruction. Nevertheless, transmission via the Internet and online digital storage are not completely secure and DawgNation does not guarantee the security of your information collected through the DawgNation Services.

To help protect you and others, DawgNation and its Service Providers may (but make no commitment to) monitor use of the DawgNation Services, and may collect and use related information including DawgNation-Collected PII to, without limitation, identify fraudulent activities and transactions; prevent abuse of, and investigate and/or seek prosecution for, any potential threats to or misuse of the DawgNation Services; ensure compliance with the Terms of Use [Link] and this Privacy Policy; investigate violations of or enforce these documents; improve DawgNation and your DawgNation experiences, and to protect the rights and property of DawgNation, third parties, and other users. Monitoring may result in the collection, recording, and analysis of online activity or communications through the DawgNation Services. If you do not consent to these conditions, you must discontinue your use of the DawgNation Services.

INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER.

DawgNation is based in the U.S. and the information DawgNation and its Service Providers collect is governed by U.S. law. If you are located in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom (UK) and/or Switzerland, please note that DawgNation does not intend to offer goods and services (including the DawgNation Services) to EU, EEA, UK, or Swiss individuals. If you are accessing the DawgNation Services from outside of the U.S., please be aware that information collected through the DawgNation Services may be transferred to, processed, stored, and used in the U.S. Data protection laws in the U.S. may be different from those of your country of residence. Your use of the DawgNation Services or provision of any information therefore constitutes your consent to the transfer to and from, processing, usage, sharing, and storage of your information, including PII, in the U.S. as set forth in this Privacy Policy.

Children’s Privacy.

The DawgNation Services are intended for a general audience and not directed to children less than 13 years of age. DawgNation does not intend to collect “personal information” as defined by the U.S. Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”) (“Children’s Personally Identifiable Information”) in a manner that is not permitted by COPPA. If you are under 13, do not provide any Personally Identifiable Information to us. If we obtain actual knowledge that we have collected Children’s Personally Identifiable Information in a manner not permitted by COPPA, we will remove such data to the extent required by COPPA. If you believe your child may have provided us with their Personally Identifiable Information, you can contact us at dawgnationprivacy@coxinc.com and we will delete their Personally Identifiable Information to the extent required by law. California minors have certain additional rights detailed in our California Privacy Notice [Link].

Accessing aND Changing Information.

DawgNation may allow you to delete, correct, or update some DawgNation-Collected PII, and potentially certain other information about you (e.g., profile and account information) by contacting us or by signing into your DawgNation online account. DawgNation will make good faith efforts to make requested changes in DawgNation’s then-active databases as soon as practicable, but it is not always possible to completely change, remove or delete all of your information or public postings from DawgNation’s databases (California minors see Section 9 and California residents see our California Privacy Notice [Link]) and residual and/or cached data may remain archived thereafter. Further, we reserve the right to retain data (a) as required by applicable law; and (b) for so long as reasonably necessary to fulfill the purposes for which the data is retained except to the extent prohibited by applicable law.

choices: TRACKING AND Communications OPTIONS.

A. Tracking Technologies Generally. Regular cookies may generally be disabled or removed by tools available as part of most commercial browsers, and in some instances blocked in the future by selecting certain settings. Browsers offer different functionalities and options, so you may need to set them separately. Also, tools from commercial browsers may not be effective with regard to HTML 5 cookies or other Tracking Technologies. Please be aware that if you disable or remove these technologies, some parts of the DawgNation Services may not work and that when you revisit the DawgNation Services your ability to limit browser-based Tracking Technologies is subject to your browser settings and limitations.

Your browser settings may allow you to automatically transmit a “Do Not Track” signal to online services you visit. Like many online services, DawgNation currently does not alter DawgNation’s practices when DawgNation receives a “Do Not Track” signal from a visitor’s browser. To find out more about “Do Not Track,” you can visit http://www.allaboutdnt.com, but DawgNation is not responsible for the completeness or accuracy of this third-party information.

Some third parties, however, may offer you choices regarding their Tracking Technologies. One way to potentially identify cookies on a website is to add the free Ghostery plug-in to your browser (www.ghostery.com), which according to Ghostery will display for you traditional, browser-based cookies associated with the websites (but not mobile apps) you visit and privacy and opt-out policies and options of the parties operating those cookies. DawgNation is not responsible for the completeness or accuracy of this tool or third-party choice notices or mechanisms. For specific information on some of the choice options offered by third-party analytics and advertising providers, see the next section. We may offer tools in connection with the DawgNation Services that allow you to exercise certain preferences regarding cookies and other Tracking Technologies associated with the DawgNation Services.

B. Analytics and Advertising Tracking Technologies. We may use certain third-party web analytics services, including Google Analytics, Facebook Custom Audiences, and Oracle, to help us understand and analyze how visitors use the DawgNation Services and serve ads on our behalf across the Internet. We’ve implemented Google Analytics Advertising features such as dynamic remarketing, interest-based advertising, audience targeting, behavioral reporting, demographics and interests reporting, user segment analysis, device reporting, display advertising, and video ads reporting. We and our vendors may use first-party cookies or other first-party identifiers as well as third-party cookies or other third-party identifiers to deliver advertisements, create a profile of you, measure your interests, detect your demographics, detect your location, detect your device, and personalize content.

For more information on how Google Analytics uses data collected through the DawgNation Services, visit: http://www.google.com/policies/privacy/partners/. You may exercise choices regarding the use of cookies from Google Analytics by going to https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout or downloading the Google Analytics Opt-out Browser Add-on.

You may opt out of Facebook Custom Audience by logging into your Facebook account and changing your privacy or advertising settings as per Facebook’s opt-out instructions. You may also use your Facebook account settings to unlink your Facebook account from the DawgNation Services.

You may exercise choices regarding the use of cookies from Adobe. To learn more about your options for opting out of services, visit https://www.adobe.com/privacy/opt-out.html.

To opt out of recognition services provided by our partner LiveRamp, please go to https://liveramp.com/opt_out/.

We may use Oracle Marketing Cloud Services to provide us with user activity information. Oracle offers users with certain privacy choices, including an opt-out. For more information, see https://datacloudoptout.oracle.com/#optout.

For the DawgNation Services, you may choose whether to receive some Online Interest-based Advertising by submitting opt-outs. Some of the advertisers and Service Providers that perform advertising-related services for us related to DawgNation Services and third parties may participate in the Digital Advertising Alliance’s (“DAA”) Self-Regulatory Program for Online Behavioral Advertising. To learn more about how you can exercise certain choices regarding Online Interest-based Advertising, including use of Cross-device Data for serving ads, visit http://www.aboutads.info/choices/, and http://www.aboutads.info/appchoices for information on the DAA’s opt-out program specifically for mobile apps (including use of precise location for third-party ads). Some of these companies may also be members of the Network Advertising Initiative (“NAI”). To learn more about the NAI and your opt-out options, see http://www.networkadvertising.org/choices/. Please be aware that, even if you are able to opt out of certain kinds of Online Interest-based Advertising, you may continue to receive other types of ads. Opting out only means that those selected members should no longer deliver certain Online Interest-based Advertising to you but does not mean you will no longer receive any targeted content and/or ads (e.g., from other ad networks). Also, if your browsers are configured to reject cookies when you visit these opt-out webpages, or you subsequently erase your cookies, use a different device or web browser or use a non-browser-based method of access (e.g., mobile app), your NAI / DAA browser-based opt-out may not, or may no longer, be effective. DawgNation supports the ad industry’s Self-regulatory Principles for Online Behavioral Advertising and expects that ad networks DawgNation directly engages to serve you Online Interest-based Advertising will do so as well, though DawgNation cannot guaranty their compliance. DawgNation is not responsible for the effectiveness of, or compliance with, any third-parties’ opt-out options or programs or the accuracy of their statements regarding their programs.

C. Mobile Apps. With respect to DawgNation’s mobile app (the “DawgNation App”), you can stop all collection of data generated by use of the DawgNation App by uninstalling the DawgNation app. Also, you may be able to exercise specific privacy choices, such as enabling or disabling certain features (e.g., location-based services, push notifications, accessing calendar/contacts/photos, etc.), by adjusting the permissions in your mobile device and/or the app’s settings. Beware that if GPS precise location services are disabled, other means of establishing or estimating location (e.g., connecting to or proximity to wi-fi, Bluetooth, beacons, or our networks) may persist. To learn more about how you can control location permissions using your mobile device’s operating system settings, please visit the following links depending on which device you use:

Android 6.0 and above: https://support.google.com/googleplay/answer/6270602?hl=en For earlier versions of Android: https://support.google.com/googleplay/answer/6014972

iOS: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT207056

D. Communications. You can opt out of receiving certain promotional communications (emails or text messaging) from DawgNation at any time by, for promotional e-mails, following the instructions provided in emails to click on the unsubscribe link or by changing your marketing communication preferences by logging into your account and, for app push notifications, turn off push notifications on the settings of your device and/or the app, as applicable. Please note that your opt-out is limited to the e-mail address or phone number used and will not affect subsequent subscriptions. If you opt-out of only certain communications, other subscription communications may continue. If you would like to completely deactivate your account, please contact us at dawgnationprivacy@coxinc.com. Please note, however, that if you deactivate your account, you will not receive any newsletters from us, and you will not be able to participate in any of our contests, sweepstakes, or other promotions. Even if you opt out of receiving promotional communications, DawgNation may, subject to applicable law, continue to send you non-promotional communications, such as those about your account, transactions, servicing DawgNation’s ongoing business relations, or communications related to administrative notices or any communications relevant to your use of the DawgNation Services, including communications in the event of a data security event.

E. Cross-Device Data. To learn more about how you can exercise certain choices regarding Cross-device data for Online Interest-based Advertising, see the prior section regarding the DAA’s Online Interest-based Advertising choices.

F. Nevada Residents. Although we do not “sell” “covered information” of Nevada “consumers” as those terms are defined by Chapter 603A of the Nevada Revised Statutes, you may contact us at dawgnationprivacy@coxinc.com and register for us to provide you notice in the event we change our practices in the future. If we do, you will have an opportunity to be verified and exercise your opt-out rights. Changing your email elsewhere (e.g., informational requests, account information, etc.) will not update your Nevada contact information.

12. Changes to This ONLINE Privacy Policy.

We reserve the right to change this Privacy Policy prospectively effective upon the posting of the revised Privacy Policy and your use of the DawgNation Services indicates your consent to the privacy policy posted at the time of use. You are responsible for periodically visiting the DawgNation Services and reviewing this Privacy Policy to check for any changes. However, we will not treat your previously collected DawgNation-Collected PII, to the extent it is not collected under the new privacy policy, in a manner materially different than represented at the time it was collected without your consent. To the extent any provision of this Privacy Policy is found by a competent tribunal to be invalid or unenforceable, such provision shall be severed to the extent necessary for the remainder to be valid and enforceable.

13. Contact DawgNation.

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, please contact DawgNation at dawgnationprivacy@coxinc.com or at:

ATTN: Legal

Cox Enterprises Inc. / DawgNation

6205-A Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Atlanta, GA 30328

