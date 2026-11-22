COLUMBIA, S.C. — The extra SEC game was supposed to lead to more injuries.

In a league as physical as the SEC, playing a ninth game was only supposed to weaken teams as the season progressed.

Yet that proved not to be the case for Georgia. In spite of all the talk of the dangers of a nine-game SEC schedule, Georgia managed it better than all.

Just three players were ruled out for Saturday’s game on the SEC availability report. Amaris Williams hasn’t played this year because of an ACL injury he suffered in April.

Drew Bobo has missed the last two games because of a back injury. Landon Roldan was a late addition to the SEC’s availability report with what Smart shared was an ankle injury on Saturday.

By comparison, South Carolina had 11 players ruled out. Of the 12 SEC teams that provided an updated availability report this weekend, Georgia had the fewest players listed. Everyone else had at least five.

“Our strength program, our health, our ability to be physical but stay healthy,” Smart said. “I don’t know why other teams may have more guys out than we do. Do they practice longer, harder? I don’t know, but I give a lot of credit to our kids because they buy into the style of practice we do and they push through pain.”

There’s something to the lack of injuries aiding Georgia through SEC play. With Saturday’s 34-6 win over South Carolina, the Bulldogs finish league play with an 8-1 conference record. Every other league member will finish with at least two conference losses.

Georgia became the first team to clinch a spot in the last SEC championship game on Saturday. It did so with a backup center making his first-ever road start in the conference.

Yet when Smart was asked after the game, he was largely complimentary of the way Cortez Smith played in relief of Bobo.

“Looked good to me, I mean, I always measured off bad snaps, good snaps,” Smart said. “I think he had a hold. Somebody told me they led the league in getting holds, like people holding their players. And we were worried about that, and we had one or two of those. But we overcame them.”

Georgia’s health this season is in stark contrast to what the Bulldogs had to go through at the end of last season. Smart isn’t one to use injuries as an excuse. But that he spoke at SEC media days in July about the losses of Bobo and Gabe Harris late last season was a clear indication that it bothered Smart to lose two key players late in the year.

Smart has alluded to making changes at practice, though you have a better chance of getting into Ft. Knox than you do of getting the Georgia coach to reveal those tweaks.

But those changes have made a difference for a Georgia team that is peaking heading into the end of the season.

“It’s something we can look back on in a long time, but it’s not going to feel real good about going to the SEC championship or winning it if we don’t take care of business next week,” Smart said.

Humility and Georgia Tech await the Bulldogs next week. The Yellow Jackets saw both of their quarterbacks exit Saturday’s game because of injury.

They’ll now get to face a Georgia team that is somehow one of the toughest and healthiest at the end of a grueling regular season.

Georgia football injury report