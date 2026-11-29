The final SEC championship game will take place this Saturday. The two participants in the game will carry a ranking in the AP Poll that is befitting of the top teams in the SEC.

Georgia came in at No. 1 in the most AP Poll Top 25 rankings. Texas is ranked No. 5 after its 16-6 win over Texas A&M on Friday.

Sandwiched between the two schools are Utah at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3 and Miami at No. 4.

Georgia came in at No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, while Texas is No. 5. The College Football Playoff rankings have Georgia at No. 1 and Texas at No. 3.

While there was no movement in the top 5, Alabama took a significant drop in the poll after its home loss to Auburn on Friday. The Crimson Tide now sits at No. 13 in the AP Poll and has a 9-3 record. Alabama can’t help itself this week in the SEC championship game, having missed out on the game.

There is plenty at stake for Georgia this week in the SEC championship, as a win would almost certainly give Georgia the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs would get first choice of both their quarterfinal venue and the semifinal venue. One of those quarterfinal sites is the Peach Bowl, with that game being played in Atlanta on Jan. 1.

The Bulldogs have already played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium once this year. They took out Florida 27-8 on Oct. 31. That Florida team did beat Texas on the road, one of two games the Longhorns have dropped this season. Texas also lost to an Oklahoma team that Georgia also beat.

Still, Georgia knows Texas earned its way into this game. The Bulldogs know just how talented this Texas team is and expect a fight from a great opponent.

“Really well-coached team,” Georgia defensive back Khalil Barnes said. “Offensively, just tough scheme. Really good quarterback. Elite running back. Elite receivers. Really good on the line, so it’s going to be a good challenge. But, again, every week in the SEC, going through that nine-game stretch was like that.”

Georgia’s game against Texas is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on ABC on Saturday.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 14 below. The next College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 14