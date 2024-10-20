AUSTIN, Texas — While Georgia isn’t the No. 1 team in Week 9 AP Poll Top 25 rankings, the Bulldogs did play a major role in shaking up top of the rankings.

Oregon is the new No. 1 team, with Georgia moving from No. 5 to No. 2 following its 30-15 win over Texas. The Longhorns, who had previously been No. 1, dropped to No. 5 after their loss.

For Georgia, this was its first-ever win over the No. 1 ranked team on the road. Georgia also comes in at No. 2 in the Coaches Poll this week.

That Georgia did so with some obvious struggles on Saturday speaks to how talented the entire team is.

“I was proud of the effort of our team tonight,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I felt we had tremendous fan showing from our fans who showed up, and there’s a lot of them there. I thought the atmosphere was incredible. Anytime you play on the road in the SEC, it is. A lot of respect for Texas and their team. A lot of resilience with our team in terms of overcoming many obstacles, including some self-inflicted. Our inability to catch a ball was almost comical.”

Much of the credit can go to the Georgia defense, as the Bulldogs made things very difficult for the Texas offense.

So much so that in the second quarter, Texas swapped out Quinn Ewers for Arch Manning. But Texas went back to Ewers to start the second half and finish off the game.

Georgia felt very confident in its plan of attack when it comes to the Texas quarterbacks.

“We’ve got good pass rushers when we can go,” Smart said. “The bigger factor in the game was the inability to run the ball because we felt like if they could run the ball it was going to be tough. They really never established the run, and that’s what this league is. That’s what you’ve got to do in this league because if you can’t do that it makes you more one-dimensional.”

Georgia will have some time to recharge after the emotional win, as the Bulldogs are off this coming week. Georgia next takes on Florida on Nov. 2.

Below, you can see the full AP Poll rankings for Week 9.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 9