ATLANTA — Georgia will be without its top offensive weapon, as Brock Bowers will miss the game with an ankle injury, per the ABC broadcast.

Bowers appeared to tweak the ankle injury in the win over Tennessee, but the tight end told reporters after the game that he felt pretty good.

Bowers caught 7 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee. On the season, Bowers has caught 51 passes for 661 yards and 6 touchdowns, leading the Georgia team.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Bowers earlier this week.

“Brock feels good. He’s a little sore,” Smart said. “What’s happening is he’s on his ankle more during the game and obviously getting live-tackled. With the catches he’s got, there’s more soreness after the game than there is during the week. So the recovery takes a little longer with that process. We go lighter on him early in the week because if you don’t he’ll overwork himself.”

Bowers had tightrope surgery following Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt. He returned to action after missing just two games.

With Bowers out, Georgia will lean on Oscar Delp at tight end. Georgia will also be without wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Rara Thomas. Both players picked up injuries in the win over Tennessee.

Georgia has another game after the contest against Georgia Tech, as the Bulldogs will play Alabama in the SEC championship game. The Crimson Tide beat Auburn, 27-24 on Saturday.

Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech can be seen on ABC.