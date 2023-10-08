ATHENS — Carson Beck said he felt like nothing could go wrong, and the numbers backed him up.

Beck was 28-of-35 passing for 389 yards and 4 touchdowns with one interception in Georgia’s 51-13 win over Kentucky on Saturday night.

“We were completing the ball everywhere guys were making plays, had good yards after the catch,” Beck said on ESPN after the game.

“I felt like I was holding the ball back there forever, we had great protection. I didn’t know how many yards I had until you just told me, but that’s cool.”

Beck completed his first 13 passes in the game as Georgia raced out to a 21-0 lead.

“I really felt like nothing could go wrong,” Beck said. “One of our things that we’ve been trying to get after is having a strong start.

“Obviously, we haven’t had one, and it’s been a huge emphasis for us, so just trying to approach the game a little bit differently going into it, and trying to have that energy coming in the first quarter and the first half, so to be able to have that type of success earl was really good for the team.”

Beck said the win should steady the Bulldogs’ confidence as they move to 6-0 and 3-0 in SEC play.

“I feel like it’s in a good place, and it’s just going to continue to improve each game,” Beck said. “Obviously, we’ll go back and watch the film. Obviously, nothing is perfect. I had the pick, too, so just go back, learn and continue to improve each game.”