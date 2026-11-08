Georgia made yet another statement on Saturday, as it pounded Ole Miss 42-7 on the road.

That victory, paired with Miami’s loss to Notre Dame, saw Georgia move back up to the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 11.

It’s the second time this season Georgia has moved into the No. 1 spot, as the Bulldogs rose up the rankings after it beat Alabama earlier in the season.

But Georgia lost to Auburn in stunning fashion and promptly dropped back down the polls.

It’s why even after a complete performance against Ole Miss, the Bulldogs know they have to keep improving.

“We could’ve put up 60, I feel like,” Georgia safety KJ Bolden said. “I feel like we kind of got a little relaxed with them, could’ve got a shutout. Our standard’s high at Georgia. Like, we don’t got the regular standards like everybody else. I feel like our standard’s kind of high here. We’ve just got to keep getting better. Humility is one week away, so we’ve got to let this game go past, man. Next week we’ve got a big game.”

Georgia returns to Sanford Stadium to take on a Missouri team that lost 34-20 to Texas on Saturday. The SEC announced that Georgia’s game against the Tigers will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on ABC.

Georgia was plenty motivated to take out Ole Miss after the Rebels ended Georgia’s season in 2025. Ole Miss also beat Georgia 28-10 the last time it played in Oxford, Mississippi.

It was the first win for Georgia coach Kirby Smart in three tries at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“It was good to get that out of the way,” Smart said. “Because there’s been some whoopings in here, man. We got 0-2, 0-3, I don’t know what it is. But it’s good to get that one. And there’s a little bit of us that wanted that for the CJ Allen’s and the Cash’s of the world. We had to walk off that field that night. And I don’t think revenge is a big factor in the game ever. Revenge lasts about five minutes, but it makes me proud for those guys.”

The full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings can be seen below. The College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday, which will give us a better idea of how the all-important College Football Playoff committee views Georgia.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 11