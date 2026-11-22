There was very little drama regarding the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Georgia scored the final 31 points of the game on its way to a 34-6 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. It was more than enough to keep the Bulldogs at No. 1 in the Week 13 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.

But behind Georgia, there was plenty of movement. UCLA, Indiana and Ohio State all lost to unranked teams on Saturday.

The top five are now Utah at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3, Miami is at No. 4 and Alabama rounds things out at No. 5.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, much is undecided in the Big Ten.

As for Georgia, it knows what its next two weeks will look like.

The Bulldogs have a game against Georgia Tech this week, set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

After that, Georgia heads to Atlanta to play in the final SEC championship game. The win over South Carolina clinched a spot for the Bulldogs.

It’s not yet known who Georgia will play in the 2026 SEC Championship Game. That will be sorted out this week.

Tennessee, Texas and Alabama are all still alive with a shot at facing off against the Bulldogs. If Ole Miss beats Mississippi State and Texas beats Texas A&M on Friday, Georgia will face Texas in the SEC championship game.

But before Georgia gets to that point, the Bulldogs know they have to take care of business against a Georgia Tech team that has played them close in each of the previous three seasons under Brent Key.

“It’s great,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of making it to the SEC championship game. “It’s something we can look back on in a long time, but it’s not going to feel real good about going to the SEC championship or winning it if we don’t take care of business next week.”

This is the sixth consecutive season that the Bulldogs have clinched a spot in the conference title game. Georgia is the first, and only, team to accomplish that feat.

The next College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. For the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings, see below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 13