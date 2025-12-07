ATHENS — Georgia left no doubt about who was the top team in the SEC on Saturday.

The Bulldogs dominated Alabama, winning 28-7. The Crimson Tide were held to season-low efforts in yards and points, while the Bulldogs took advantage of Alabama’s many mistakes.

The win pushed Georgia football up to No. 2 in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings this week. Only Indiana is ranked above Georgia, as the Hoosiers picked up a win over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game.

The win for Georgia ensures that the Bulldogs enter the College Football Playoff as the highest-ranked SEC team.

Georgia has now beaten every team it has played this season, as the Bulldogs avenge their early-season loss against the Crimson Tide.

“We told them after that game there wasn’t a lack of execution in that game at home,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They outplayed us. They out-executed us. They probably out-coached us. We weren’t going to let that happen again in terms of the way we played. They’re getting better. Young kids are growing up.”

Georgia is playing its best football heading into the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs have given up just two touchdowns in their last four games.

Since the Sept. 27 loss to the Crimson Tide, Georgia has won nine consecutive games.

In total, there are eight SEC teams ranked in the final Coaches Poll prior to the College Football Playoff. Following the loss, Alabama dropped to No. 10 after previously being ranked No. 9.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will come out at noon ET. The key spot to watch will be No. 10, as the last two spots are expected to go to conference champions who rank outside the top 12.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for this week below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings entering College Football Playoff