ATHENS -- For this week’s edition of the DawgNation Tailgate of the Week presented by Kroger, I headed over to “The Barn” where Deena Ghiai, Dakota Council, Libbie Weiner & Sammy Street host a tailgate for their friends every week.

There were games, lots of food and even some Gamecock fans playing along even though they were constantly getting barked at.

Georgia senior, Anna Cate Puchalski & her best friend, Catherine Connolly who goes to South Carolina said they do this game together every year and look forward to it no matter the outcome of the game.

This tailgate was the perfect way to kickoff Georgia’s first SEC game of the season.