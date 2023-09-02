Tennessee-Martin
    Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    14
    Final
    SMU Mustangs
    38
By Anna Ruth Riggins, DawgNation Contributor

ATHENS -- Saturdays in Athens are back, which means the return of DawgNation’s Tailgate of the Week, sponsored by Kroger.

Here’s a look at the first segment of the season.

Georgia football kicks off at 6 p.m. in Sanford Stadium against UT Martin to open the season.

This week’s Tailgate of the Week featured Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton’s parents, Sherrie and Rob.  The couple bought an RV to host all of their friends and family for tailgates this year.

Families of Carson Beck, Brock Bowers, Oscar Delp, Cash Jones and Cole Speer were all in attendance, as well.

“It was fun because we had a whole crew here last night and watched football,” Sherrie said. “We wouldn’t wouldn’t normally do that if we were in a hotel.”

With a sign in the middle of the food that said “We love our Dawgs,” these parents were excited for Georgia football to be back.

Beck’s mom, Tracy, was emotional but excited about her son’s debut as Georgia’s starting quarterback.

“We’re headed to the Dawg Walk to give him a big hug,” Tracy said.

This tailgate was full of cornhole, good food and football families ready to cheer on the Bulldogs.

