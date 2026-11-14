On a chilly yet sunshine-filled fall Saturday in Athens, top-ranked Georgia returns home to face No. 22 Missouri.

This also means game day tailgates have once again filled the city with liveliness and anticipation ahead of this game. They say Missouri is called the ‘Show Me State,’ and Bulldog fans have certainly shown out this week.

All year, DawgNation correspondent Molly Morris has been searching for the Kroger Tailgate of the Week at each home game.

This week, she stumbled upon Bulldog Park, where a group of fans has been hunkering down since 2018.

From RVs packed in, crock pots working overtime, TVs on and kids playing in the bounce house, this crew is doing it right.

The man behind it all is a Georgia fan named Ed, who has been tailgating for a long time, but is glad to call Bulldog Park home for the last seven years.

“Best part about the tailgate, just a lot of friends, a lot of family all come together to cheer on the ‘Dawgs,” he said.

What Ed and many other members of the group made clear to any new members was that they must introduce themselves to the Jello-shot queen: Miss Nancy.

What started at none other than the Georgia-Florida game, aka The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, has turned into a weekly tradition that she has upheld.

Morris wrapped up her visit as she always does, with a round of rapid-fire questions covering everything from cold or hot games to one word that describes Georgia coach Kirby Smart and thoughts on Missouri’s mascot.

The tailgate winner was awarded a $100 Kroger gift card and a DawgNation apron.