This week’s Kroger Tailgate of the Week features the Hendrix, Drake, and Clifton tailgate.

The majority of these tailgaters are friends from high school as well as UGA alumni, so they’ve been perfecting their skills for some time now.

One thing they definitely think they’ve perfected is their must-have signature drink, Blueberry lemonade. They acquired the recipe from the mother of a UGA cheerleader, and it’s brought them plenty of cheer ever since.

Muddled blueberries, lemonade and vodka combine together for a refreshing and light drink. This pairs perfectly with the Byrd’s famous cookies from Savannah.

This particular tailgate also featured chili dogs topped with queso dip, hot wings and lots of side like pasta salad and various chips.

These long-time friends have continued their families’s traditions of spending Saturdays in Athens and cheering, “Go Dawgs!”