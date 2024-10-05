The Bulldogs are back in Athens after a three-week hiatus for the South’s deepest rivalry!

This week’s Tailgate of the Week features quarterback Carson Beck’s mother, Tracy, and several other mothers of players that all joined together to tailgate before their boys play!

Their tailgate takes place at Hotel Indigo. A quick view of the parking lot shows die-hards in the RVs, a plethora of tailgate tents and avid fans ready to cheer on the Dawgs.

The camaraderie that these “football families” have built makes for a special tailgate. The group of mothers who organize the exceptional food and beverage details bond over similar emotions as their children prep for the field in front of thousands of fans.

Some of the must-have items on the menu are cowboy caviar, specialty donuts, chicken minis from Chick-fil-A and other family favorites.

There’s no doubt this group is always game-day ready on and off the field!