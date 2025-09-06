The No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs will take on Austin Peay at 2:30 p.m. rather than the originally scheduled time of 3:30, but that doesn’t hinder the party — the birthday party that is. The DawgNation Tailgate of the Week sponsored by Kroger is presented to the Higgins family tailgate, also known as “Rod’s Place.”

The name Rod’s Place isn’t in reference to the owner of the property at Bulldog Park (that would be Ronnie Higgins and his wife Donna) but rather to the beloved former Georgia football kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

The family loves Blankenship’s story from walk-on player to star kicker of notable game winners. So much so, that in addition to the game-day spot, their dog is named Hot Rod.

At Rod’s Place, Max McBrayer is celebrating his 17th birthday with five of his best friends and extended family. Ronnie Higgins — McBrayer’s grandfather — noted that McBrayer was born unexpectedly early on the way to a Georgia football game 17 years ago.

With a Georgia themed cookie cake to celebrate, love for football and family is in abundant supply at Rod’s Place both on game days and year round.