For the final time this season, it is a Saturday in Athens.

Georgia hosts in-state rival Georgia Tech, with the Bulldogs looking to win a series-best ninth straight over the Yellow Jackets.

With all the excitement surrounding this one, DawgNation’s Molly Morris has found fans Sloan, Patrick and company, who have earned the final Kroger Tailgate of the Week.

Like so many great tailgates this season, what makes this pregame party so special is all the family and friends that make it happen. The group has attended every game, where they enjoy their favorite drink: “the Jack-fire.”

Morris chatted with some participants about their favorite moments from the season and handed out some unofficial “game balls” to the Dawgs who made the biggest impact.

Some fans credited quarterback Gunner Stockton, who has been one of the best players in football. But also earning a game ball was tight end Lawson Luckie. Even in the midst of a crowded tight end room, Luckie’s efforts have not gone unnoticed by the fanbase.

Of course, there was also a little Georgia vs. Georgia Tech rivalry trivia.

This included a trip down memory lane to Georgia’s unforgettable eight-overtime win in 2024. One fan recalled it being one of the coldest games he had ever attended, joking that he had turned into a “popsicle” by the fourth overtime.

DawgNation wrapped up its visit with one final ‘Calling the Dawgs’ to round out an incredible season of tailgates.

Sloan and Patrick were awarded a $100 Kroger gift card and a DawgNation apron.