Missouri
0
2nd QTR
7:35
24
Georgia
  • South Carolina Gamecocks
    Sun, 11/15 on SEC Network @12:45 AM ET
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    Ole Miss Rebels
    Sun, 11/15 on SEC Network @6:00 ET
    Oklahoma Sooners
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    21
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    6
  • South Carolina Gamecocks
    Sun, 11/15 on SEC Network @12:45 AM ET
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    Ole Miss Rebels
    Sun, 11/15 on SEC Network @6:00 ET
    Oklahoma Sooners
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    21
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    6
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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Georgia was dealt a blow prior to taking on No. 22 Missouri on Saturday, as the Bulldogs ruled out center Drew Bobo.
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The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on Missouri in a Week 11 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to …
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ATHENS — Georgia is ready for its investment in receiver Isiah Canion to pay off, and Canion is just as eager to contribute.
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Which Bulldog reminds you of a past Georgia standout? The DawgNation team …
Remember how Georgia tight end Jaden Reddell made headlines in the season-opening 63-3 win against Tennessee State?
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