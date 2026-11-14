Missouri
0
2nd QTR
7:35
24
Georgia
South Carolina Gamecocks
Sun, 11/15 on SEC Network @12:45 AM ET
Arkansas Razorbacks
Ole Miss Rebels
Sun, 11/15 on SEC Network @6:00 ET
Oklahoma Sooners
Alabama Crimson Tide
21
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
6
Tennessee Volunteers
6
3rd QTR
13:57
Texas A&M Aggies
7
Auburn Tigers
7
1st QTR
8:26
Mississippi State Bulldogs
0
Florida Gators
Sat, 11/14 on ESPN @11:15 ET
Kentucky Wildcats
Texas Longhorns
Sun, 11/15 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
LSU Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Sun, 11/15 on SEC Network @12:45 AM ET
Arkansas Razorbacks
Ole Miss Rebels
Sun, 11/15 on SEC Network @6:00 ET
Oklahoma Sooners
Alabama Crimson Tide
21
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
6
Tennessee Volunteers
6
3rd QTR
13:57
Texas A&M Aggies
7
Auburn Tigers
7
1st QTR
8:26
Mississippi State Bulldogs
0
Florida Gators
Sat, 11/14 on ESPN @11:15 ET
Kentucky Wildcats
Texas Longhorns
Sun, 11/15 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
LSU Tigers
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2 hours ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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