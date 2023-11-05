ATHENS — Missouri came into Georgia with a slick slogan — STP — “Something to Prove.”

Instead, it was the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) proving themselves the class of the East Division once more, scoring a 30-21 win over the No. 12-ranked Tigers (7-2, 3-2).

“Game kind of flipped on that defensive pass interference on third down,” a dejected Eli Drinkwitz said after the game. “Ultimately two turnovers at the end were the difference.”

Missouri held a 13-10 lead in the third quarter when Carson Beck threw a third-and-7 pass from the Tigers’ 39-yard line intended for Rara Thomas that drew a pass interference call, and thus, an automatic first down.

The Tigers defense was not able to respond to the adversity of the penalty, and three plays later, Kendall Milton rumbled in from 15 yards out to put Georgia up 17-13.

Missouri still had a chance to prove something, but its offense was not able to respond on its ensuing drive, punting after managing just one first down.

Georgia’s offense proved its first TD drive of the third quarter wasn’t a fluke, driving 67 yards on 10 plays and scoring another touchdown to make it 24-13.

The Tigers closed back within one score when Cory Schrader’s 12-yard touchdown run with 12:50 left in the game made it 24-21.

Schrader, a former walk-on, was a bright spot all day for Missouri, breaking Georgia tackle attempts as he rushed for 112 yards on 22 carries.

Tigers’ quarterback Brady Cook, however, was intercepted on each of his final two drives — by Nazir Stackhouse, and then Javon Bullard -- and Missouri’s comeback attempt fell short.

“Just disappointing to be so close but so far away at the same time,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re disappointed because we put ourselves in a position to contend for the SEC East, which is the goal that we have in place.

“That’s really not gonna be in our control any longer. We have to refocus on what our new goals are.”

Missouri plays host to Tennessee next Saturday. If the Tigers beat the Vols, it would clinch a spot for Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.