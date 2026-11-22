ATHENS — For the sixth season in a row, Georgia will be playing in the SEC championship game.

Georgia moved to 8-1 in SEC play with a commanding 34-6 win over South Carolina on Saturday. With the win, Georgia becomes the first SEC team to clinch a spot in the final conference championship game.

As for who Georgia might play, that is to be decided next week. Texas, Alabama and Tennessee are the three most likely foes. Tiebreakers between the three schools will not be sorted out until next week, with conference opponents’ winning percentage being the likely differentiator.

As it stands right now, Texas has the edge when it comes to opponents’ winning percentage following Saturday’s results.

Georgia beat Alabama 20-17 earlier this season. The Bulldogs have not played Tennessee this season, as the two sides last met in 2025. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime when the two sides played in Knoxville, Tennessee. Georgia beat Texas last season and defeated the Longhorns in the 2024 SEC championship game.

Alabama has one SEC game left against Auburn. The Volunteers finish things off against Vanderbilt on the last week of the regular season. Texas faces Texas A&M on Friday. All three teams are 6-2 in conference play

This year’s SEC championship game will be the last, as conference championship games are eliminated because of the expansion of the 24-team College Football Playoff.

Georgia has won each of the last two SEC championship games, beating Texas in 2024 and Alabama last season. Georgia has six SEC championships all-time, one behind Florida for second most in league history.

Kirby Smart becomes the first coach to lead his team to the SEC championship game in six consecutive seasons.

Before Georgia gets to Atlanta, the Bulldogs have a game against rival Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 50-29 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday.

The SEC championship game is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on Dec. 5.

A game time for Georgia’s contest against Georgia Tech has not been announced.

2026 SEC Championship Game date, game time

Date: Dec. 5

Game time: 4 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Location: Atlanta