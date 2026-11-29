Georgia Tech
0
Final
63
Georgia
Auburn Tigers
30
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
23
Mississippi State Bulldogs
17
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
41
Florida Gators
26
Final
Florida State Seminoles
10
Texas Longhorns
16
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
6
Louisville Cardinals
21
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
24
LSU Tigers
25
Final
Arkansas Razorbacks
10
South Carolina Gamecocks
17
Final
Clemson Tigers
21
Oklahoma Sooners
34
Final
Missouri Tigers
31
Tennessee Volunteers
26
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
12
Auburn Tigers
30
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
23
Mississippi State Bulldogs
17
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
41
Florida Gators
26
Final
Florida State Seminoles
10
Texas Longhorns
16
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
6
Louisville Cardinals
21
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
24
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30 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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