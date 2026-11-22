A game time and television network have been announced for Georgia’s final home game of the season against rival Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will kick off at 3:30 ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC. The game will be played in Athens on Nov. 28.

Georgia has dominated Clean Old-Fashioned Hate of late, winning the last eight iterations of the game. Kirby Smart has won eight straight games against the Yellow Jackets, with Georgia Tech’s last win the series coming in 2016.

The Yellow Jackets have played Georgia close in each of the previous three years, including a 44-42 loss in eight overtimes the last time these two teams faced off at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia Tech is coming off a 50-29 loss to No. 11 Wake Forest on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets are 3-8 on the season. This will be Brent Key’s fourth full season at Georgia Tech and his fifth time facing the Bulldogs. The Georgia Tech alum is yet to be his most hated rival.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs beat South Carolina 34-6 on Saturday night. With the win, Georgia ensured that it will play a 13th game. The Bulldogs clinched a spot in the SEC championship by beating the Gamecocks. It will be Georgia’s sixth straight trip to Atlanta for the conference championship game.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV Network for Week 13 game

Game time: 3:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Date: Nov. 28

Location: Athens, Ga.