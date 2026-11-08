OXFORD, Ms. — Georgia won with ease on Saturday, beating Ole Miss 42-7 to move to 8-1 on the year.

But as has been the case in every game this year, Georgia picked up some bumps and bruises along the way.

Cornerback Ellis Robinson exited the game in the fourth quarter, making it the second consecutive game that the standout cornerback has not been able to finish.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Robinson’s “thigh, hip” when asked about why Robinson left the Ole Miss game. He left the Florida game with a knee injury.

Robinson had four tackles and a pass breakup, though he was flagged for a defensive pass interference penalty.

In the third quarter, Georgia saw both of its No. 81s exit the game. Defensive tackle Joshua Horton was rolled up on when Trinidad Chambliss was sacked by Chris Cole.

Wide receiver Craig Dandridge also left the game in the third quarter with a leg injury, according to a report from sideline reporter DJ Shockley.

“He’s dealing with a lower hamstring around his knee,” Smart said of Dandridge. “But he’s had it for two or three weeks and it’s bothered him some times.”

Dandridge scored the game’s first touchdown on speed sweep. He did not record a catch on the evening but did draw a key pass interference penalty.

Dandridge entered the game as Georgia’s leading receiver but was passed on the night thanks to Talyn Taylor’s 140-yard effort.

Georgia did see wide receiver Isiah Canion return to action after having not played since Georgia’s game against Arkansas. He did not have a catch on his lone target.

Tight end Elyiss Williams did not play as he was a game-time decision. Running back Chauncey Bowens and wide receiver Thomas Blackshear joined Williams in suiting up but not seeing the field.

Defensive back Tyriq Green, defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and linebacker AJ Kruah were all ruled out prior to Saturday’s game.

Georgia returns to action next Saturday against Missouri, with the game set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kick on ABC.

Georgia football injury report