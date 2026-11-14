The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on Missouri in a Week 11 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia beat Ole Miss 42-7 in its last game to move to 8-1 and 6-1 in SEC play this season. Missouri lost to Texas 34-20. This is the first time these two teams have met since 2023.

Check back for updates throughout the afternoon and evening, including the latest injury report closer to game time.

1 p.m. ET update: Hey everyone! This is Sarah Spencer; I cover Georgia and write our DawgNation newsletter. We’ll get the latest injury report a little closer to kickoff, but for now, here’s my coworker Connor Riley’s story from yesterday on center Drew Bobo being listed as doubtful.

From Connor: “Georgia has had the same starting offensive line in each game this season.

As for who could replace Bobo, Georgia does have options. The Bulldogs are likely to turn to either Cortez Smith or Malachi Toliver. Smith was working at center at the end of Georgia’s game last week. Toliver does have previous starting experience, filling in for three games last season when Bobo missed time because of hand and foot injuries.

Georgia could also move Helton down to center. If that were to happen, perhaps Gaston moves to guard and Georgia could play either Ekene Ogboko or Jah Jackson at right tackle."

Georgia football-Missouri: Game time for Week 11 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game is set for a 3:40 ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Missouri: TV Channel for Week 11 game

The game will be broadcast on ABC. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Katie George will call the game.

Georgia football-Missouri: How to watch online, stream Week 11 game

The Georgia-Missouri game will stream on the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Missouri: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 11 game

Georgia is a 15.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 47.5.

Georgia is 7-2 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Missouri

On facing Missouri...

“Have a lot of respect for Eli (Drinkwitz). He’s one of my close friends. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the country. He’s very charismatic. He cares about the game. He cares about the SEC. He cares about these players. He wants the game to be better. He’s been very vocal on a lot of SEC and national issues that I’ve been involved with him. So he does a lot for the game.

“He does a tremendous job as a coach. I think this is one of his better teams. He’s got an elite quarterback. He’s got good talent surrounding him. He’s playing in a tough, brutal league just like we all are. He’s been in some really, really tight ball games and had some close calls. They’ve got a tremendous team. They’re playing really well defense and offense. It’ll be a great challenge for us.

“I’m glad we get to come home. I hope that our fans will turn out and support and create these same environments we’ve been seeing on the road. We need that same environment when people come play here. It has to be an advantage for us to play at home in terms of crowd noise and all the things that impact the game. I’m excited to get ready for these guys today, and that’s what we’ll be focusing on.”

On quarterback Austin Simmons’ play and Missouri passing game...

“His accuracy, his arm strength, his anticipation of throws. I’m a big baseball fan. He’s an elite baseball player, pitcher. His throws are different. They get there really fast. He can whip it out. He can throw it anywhere. I think we all saw the throw he made a couple weeks ago over the middle, touch, timing. He can do it all. He’s a really good athlete.

“So he’s in a good system with a tremendous arm talent with really good wideouts around him. They’ve done a great job in the run game. They’ve always done a great in the run game. I have a lot of respect for him. He came in against us and played with a lot of confidence there at Ole Miss.”

On Missouri’s run game...

“Well, they’ve got unique run game. They’ve got some run game that other teams in the conference don’t utilize and don’t use as much. They’ve always done that. Drink’s always done that. Whoever his offensive coordinator has been, he’s been very involved in that part of the offense. They’ve got a commitment to the run, which is why you run the ball well. I mean, let’s be honest.

“There’s teams that don’t commit to the run. He’s committed to being stubborn with it. It doesn’t allow you to rush the passer first. It helps your passing game, which they have a really good passing game. Their commitment to the run game and downhill runs helps them be who they are. They’ve done a tremendous job of it. They’ve got really good backs. They’ve got a really great system.”