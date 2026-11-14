Missouri
21
Final
48
Georgia
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
    21
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    6
    Tennessee Volunteers
    22
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    7
    Auburn Tigers
    41
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    9
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
    21
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    6
    Tennessee Volunteers
    22
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    7
    Auburn Tigers
    41
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    9
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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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