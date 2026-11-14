Missouri
21
Final
48
Georgia
Alabama Crimson Tide
21
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
6
Tennessee Volunteers
22
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
7
Auburn Tigers
41
Final
Mississippi State Bulldogs
9
Florida Gators
2
Halftime
Kentucky Wildcats
7
Texas Longhorns
0
1st QTR
10:58
LSU Tigers
0
South Carolina Gamecocks
0
1st QTR
13:59
Arkansas Razorbacks
0
Ole Miss Rebels
Sun, 11/15 on SEC Network @6:00 ET
Oklahoma Sooners
Alabama Crimson Tide
21
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
6
Tennessee Volunteers
22
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
7
Auburn Tigers
41
Final
Mississippi State Bulldogs
9
Florida Gators
2
Halftime
Kentucky Wildcats
7
Texas Longhorns
0
1st QTR
10:58
LSU Tigers
0
South Carolina Gamecocks
0
1st QTR
13:59
Arkansas Razorbacks
0
Ole Miss Rebels
Sun, 11/15 on SEC Network @6:00 ET
Oklahoma Sooners
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1 hour ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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