The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on Ole Miss in a Week 10 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia beat Florida 27-8 in its last game to move to 7-1 and 5-1 in SEC play this season. Ole Miss beat Auburn 45-15 last week. Georgia and Ole Miss played twice last season, with Ole Miss winning 39-34 in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia football-Ole Miss: Game time for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game is set for a 7:40 ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Ole Miss: TV Channel for Week 10 game

The game will be broadcast on ABC. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Katie George will call the game.

Georgia football-Ole Miss: How to watch online, stream Week 10 game

The Georgia-Ole Miss game will stream on the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Ole Miss: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 10 game

Georgia is a 3.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 56.5.

Georgia is 6-2 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Ole Miss

On Trinidad Chambliss’ danger outside the pocket...

“Yeah, how long you got? We could talk for an hour about it. It’s not even that. I watched every game, wow plays. But it’s not the wow plays. The wow plays are what you guys love and what America loves, and he had some wow plays against us last year. Really in both games, but especially the second. But it’s the down-in, down-out decision-making that he’s really elite at, the accuracy that he’s elite at. The release, the decision. He’s just pinpoint. He has an anticipation of windows that’s probably unmatched. I don’t know if that’s God-given, or the fact that he played a lot of football before he got to Ole Miss. He has played a lot of football and experience helps. You throw all that in, and you’ve got a tremendous athlete. He goes forwards, backwards as fast as he goes sideways. He’s just a great athlete that is a great quarterback.”

On Ole Miss being No. 1 in red zone in SEC...

“You gotta play well in the red zone. A lot of that has to do with the quarterback extending plays and running the game. The quarterback run game in the red area really shows up. It shows up with every team. He’s a tremendous decision-maker in terms of what he wants to do with the ball. There’s 2-3 plays in the red area this year that you would say he’s never even supposed to pull that ball, and he does it and makes good plays. And you’re not doing that against the sisters of the poor. He’s doing that against SEC teams. That makes him hard to defend in the red area. They’ve got really good skill players. He’s got really good touch and accuracy to make throws, so all those things combine to be a really good red-zone player. It’s hard to say what do you do in the red zone? You’ve gotta play well. You’ve gotta play disciplined football. You’ve gotta make it hard to run it in on. That’s what most people who are good in the red zone can do.”

On facing Ole Miss...

“Really good football team. Pete has done a tremendous job since taking over. Obviously we know the two games with them last year were two really hard-fought battles, hard games, a lot of ebb and flow in both games. They’ve done a tremendous job this year. They’ve got probably the best quarterback in the country who plays at a high level. He is extremely hard to defend, and a great player. A lot of respect for their staff. I know a lot of those guys, and the way their team competes and plays. They’re playing really well right now. At home, they’ve been exceptionally well. Our guys will be excited for the challenge. Another opportunity, another week in the SEC, as it always it is. It’ll be a great atmosphere.”

Georgia football injury report