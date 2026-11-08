Georgia
42
Final
7
Ole Miss
Vanderbilt Commodores
25
Final
Mississippi State Bulldogs
23
Kentucky Wildcats
6
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
34
Oklahoma Sooners
23
Final
Florida Gators
7
Texas Longhorns
34
Final
Missouri Tigers
20
Arkansas Razorbacks
23
Final
Auburn Tigers
26
Texas A&M Aggies
9
Final
South Carolina Gamecocks
17
Alabama Crimson Tide
31
Final
LSU Tigers
13
Vanderbilt Commodores
25
Final
Mississippi State Bulldogs
23
Kentucky Wildcats
6
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
34
Oklahoma Sooners
23
Final
Florida Gators
7
Texas Longhorns
34
Final
Missouri Tigers
20
Arkansas Razorbacks
23
Final
Auburn Tigers
26
Texas A&M Aggies
9
Final
South Carolina Gamecocks
17
Alabama Crimson Tide
31
Final
LSU Tigers
13
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1 hour ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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