Georgia
42
Final
7
Ole Miss
  • Vanderbilt Commodores
    25
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    23
    Kentucky Wildcats
    6
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    34
    Oklahoma Sooners
    23
    Final
    Florida Gators
    7
  • Vanderbilt Commodores
    25
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    23
    Kentucky Wildcats
    6
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    34
    Oklahoma Sooners
    23
    Final
    Florida Gators
    7
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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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How the CFP rankings should look, starting with Georgia at No. 1
OXFORD, Miss. — There will be a new No. 1 atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it will likely be a team with a “G” adoring its bright red helmet.
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Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart explains Ellis Robinson, Craig …
OXFORD, Ms. — Georgia won with ease on Saturday, beating Ole Miss 42-7 to move to 8-1 on the year.
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Kirby Smart says Georgia ‘played to a standard’ in 42-7 win over Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — Georgia’s SEC dynasty is alive and well after a dominant 42-7 win over Ole Miss put the Bulldogs atop the SEC, and very likely the CFP rankings.
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Georgia football-Ole Miss instant observations as Bulldogs make a road …
OXFORD, Ms. — So many little things went wrong for Georgia when it lost 39-34 to end last season.
Connor Riley
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Game time revealed for Georgia-Missouri contest
OXFORD, Ms. — A game time has been announced for Georgia’s upcoming home game against Missouri.
Connor Riley
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