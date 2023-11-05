ATHENS — A game time and TV Network has been announced for Georgia’s Week 11 game against Ole Miss. ESPN will broadcast the game, with the contest starting at 7 p.m.

Both teams are coming off wins on Saturday, as the Bulldogs beat Missouri at home 30-21, while Ole Miss picked up a 38-35 win over Texas A&M.

The game is likely to be a top-10 matchup using the recent College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia came in as the No. 2 team in the country, while Ole Miss was ranked No. 10 in the initial playoff rankings. The next set of rankings drop on Tuesday. night. Georgia is 9-0 on the season, while Ole Miss is 8-1.

“Lot of respect for what Lane’s done and built there,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Saturday. “He’s a tremendous offensive mind. He’s gone out and they’re playing good defense now too. It’ll be a hell of a matchup because they’ve got a really good football team.”

Should Georgia beat Ole Miss, it would give the Bulldogs their third consecutive SEC East title. A loss would keep Tennessee alive, as the Bulldogs visit the Volunteers in Knoxville on Nov. 18. It will be Georgia’s final SEC game of the season. Ole Miss is very much alive in the SEC West battle as well. The only loss for the Rebels this season came against Alabama.

Alabama could clinch the SEC West on Saturday with a win over Kentucky.

The game against Ole Miss will be Georgia’s final home game of the 2023 season.

Georgia has won 26 straight games overall and has not lost a home game since 2019. The Bulldogs have the longest home-winning streak in the country as well.

One of the more interesting subplots for this game is that it will be the first time Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin face off as head coaches. The pair worked on the same Alabama staff under Nick Saban during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Kiffin is in his fourth year as the head coach at Ole Miss.

As for Smart, Ole Miss is the only SEC school that he has not beaten as Georgia’s head coach. The Rebels beat Georgia 45-14 when they last met back in 2016. Kiffin was still the offensive coordinator at Alabama at the time, as Hugh Freeze was running the Rebels at that point in time.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Athens to preview the game as well, only adding to what should be one of the best games of the season.

