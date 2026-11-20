The No. 1 Georgia football team takes on No. 21 South Carolina in a Week 12 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia beat Missouri 48-21 last week to move to 9-1 and 7-1 in SEC play this season. South Carolina lost 34-6 to Arkansas. With a win, Georgia clinches a spot in the SEC championship game.

Georgia football-South Carolina: Game time for Week 12 game

The Georgia football-South Carolina game is set for a 7:30 ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-South Carolina: TV Channel for Week 12 game

The game will be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will call the game.

Georgia football-South Carolina: How to watch online, stream Week 12 game

The Georgia-South Carolina game will stream on the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-South Carolina: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 12 game

Georgia is a 14.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 51.5.

Georgia is 8-2 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about South Carolina

On facing South Carolina...

“We’re really excited to go over to Columbia. What a great atmosphere for a night game, primetime game. A lot of respect for Shane and the job he’s done at South Carolina. I’ve known Shane for a long time, and he’s a tremendous coach, tremendous motivator. He’s done a great job there. I mean, they’ve had the highs and lows like everybody has, including us this season, and he’s done a great job of managing that. The ebbs and flows of the SEC is tough, and we know we’re in for a big game at their place at night.”

On Kendal Briles...

“Yeah, they do a tremendous job. They mix tempo, they’re committed to the run, they got really good backs, their offensive line plays extremely hard physical, you can see the strain on tape, it’s very obvious when you turn on the tape, how hard they play and how physical they play. The hardest thing for me is, you know, we didn’t play them two years, maybe two or three. But that’s hard comparison, because I don’t have anything to compare it to really, other than overlap games. In terms of Kendal versus anybody else, I can tell you they’re explosive. I mean, every play could go the distance, they got speed, they got toughness. And you know, they got a quarterback that can get the ball anywhere on the field. I mean, he throws the ball 60-70 yards on a line.”

On his takeaways watching film of LaNorris Sellers...

“Wow, I mean, he’s a wow player. There’s two or three plays on there that are just incredible. I mean, the arm strength, the speed, the talent, the ability to keep eyes downfield. I mean, he looks faster than everybody on the field, and they’re really fast people on the field. I mean, he’s taking angles away from a couple of the best defenses in the country. I don’t know there’s a more dominant player in terms of college football at what he does, when he does it. I mean, it’s just, you never know when it’s going to happen. I mean, because it’s not like, it’s not like they’re all designed runs. I mean, there are designed runs, but there’s not a lot. I mean, there’s some of them that are just incredible plays. So, a phenomenal talent. A lot of credit to their coaching staff, because, you know, the time he’s been there, he’s gotten better each and every year.”

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