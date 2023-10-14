Georgia
37
Final
20
Vanderbilt
By Jack Leo, Special to DawgNation
WATCH: Kirby Smart discusses Brock Bowers’ injury, next step in medical …
NASHVILLE — X-rays were negative on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, but there’s still some question as to how long the Bulldogs’ star player could be out.
Mike Griffith
Game Ball MVP: Tykee Smith keeps punching elite numbers for Georgia …
The version of Tykee Smith that generated high-caliber hype when he transferred to Georgia in 2021 might be emerging this season.
Jack Leo
Georgia football-Vanderbilt instant observations, latest on Brock Bowers’ …
NASHVILLE — Georgia got off to a slow and painful start at Vanderbilt en route to its 37-20 victory on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
3 things: Brock Bowers’ health holds key to Georgia football national …
NASHVILLE —Georgia’s national championship hopes could be determined by an X-Ray, or an MRI, or the amount of time it takes for All-American tight end Brock Bowers to heal.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart updates Brock Bowers’ injury at Vanderbilt game
NASHVILLE — Georgia All-American tight end Brock Bowers is dealing with an ankle injury, according to Kirby Smart.
Mike Griffith
