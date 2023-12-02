ATLANTA — Kirby Smart said his Georgia football team has been here before, and offered during his halftime interview that the Bulldogs need to “come out and play” in the second half.

Alabama holds a 17-7 lead at halftime of the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, outscoring Georgia 14-0 in the second quarter.

“We get the ball to start the second half, we knew that the whole time, so we’re going to take it and be aggressive with that, and come after them,” Smart said.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is 9-of-12 for 91 yards and UGA is 3-of-6 on third downs, but Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has also been successful, completing 6-of-12 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

“We had good emotions and good momentum swings early,” Smart said, “and then it slid the other way a their quarterback made some good plays and we haven’t converted on offense in third-and-shorts.”