ATHENS — Georgia football got off to a fast and furious start en route to the 51-13 victory over Kentucky on Saturday night.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in the first quarter against the Wildcats — matching the number of first-quarter TDs they had through the first five games combined.

Georgia had been notoriously slow scoring the first five game of the season, having to come from 10 points behind in wins over South Carolina (34-24) and Auburn (27-20).

Coach Kirby Smart credited Saturday night’s quick start to “aggressive play calling” and a strong enough rushing attack to get the play-action pass game going.

Carson Beck cashed in with a 28-of-35 passing night the netted a career-high 389 yards and 4 touchdowns before Brock Vandagriff came on in relief with 13:24 left in the fourth quarter.

The streaks

It was Georgia’s 23rd consecutive win overall and 23rd in a row at home, and it marked the 17th straight home game the Bulldogs won by double-digits.

UGA can tie its school record for consecutive home wins when it plays host to Missouri on Nov. 4.

It was also Georgia’s 14th straight win in the annual series with Kentucky.

Run stuffers

Kentucky’s Ray Davis entered the game one of the hottest tailbacks in the nation coming off a 280-yard, 4-touchdown performance against Florida last Saturday.

The Bulldogs, however, opened the game in a conventional 4-3 look and were dug-in against the Wildcats rushing attack.

Davis finished with 59 yards on 15 carries, his longest rush going for only 11 yards.

Kicker confidence

Georgia freshman kicker Peyton Woodring made all three field goals he attempted, including a career-long 42-yarder on the final play of the first half.

It adds to the confidence Smart and the team have in Woodring, who showed his worth with clutch field goal makes of 38 and 37 yards in UGA’s 27-20 win at Auburn last Saturday.

Brock Bowers powers

Bowers reeled in 7 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown, his fourth-straight game with 100 yards or more receiving and at least one touchdown catch.

Bowers, who SEC legend Tim Tebow said is “definitely” in the Heisman Trophy race, had 9 catches for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns against UAB and 8 catches for 157 yards and the game-winning touchdown against Auburn last week.