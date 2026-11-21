COLUMBIA, S.C., — Georgia will once again be without its starting center, as Drew Bobo was ruled out on the final availability report put out by the SEC.

Bobo missed last week’s game for Georgia, as the Bulldogs rolled with Cortez Smith at center.

He is expected to take over for Bobo once again.

“He did some good things,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Not really surprised by that because he practices and goes against good players each and every day. Our guys spend a lot of time blocking different defensive looks. (Glenn) Schumann and our defensive staff challenge the offensive line in everything we do year-round.”

Georgia ran for 182 yards and five touchdowns last week against the Missouri Tigers.

Also out for Georgia in this game are wide receiver Landon Roldan and outside linebacker Amaris Williams. Roldan was added to Thursday’s availability report, while Williams has not yet played in a game this season.

As for South Carolina, star pass rusher Dylan Stewart has been listed as a game-time decision.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers was not on the availability report, with all indications being that he will start for the Gamecocks. He missed last week’s game against Arkansas.

Sellers will not have his leading wide receiver, as Mazeo Bennett Jr. is out for Saturday’s game.

With a win, Georgia would clinch a berth in the SEC championship game.

The game between Georgia and South Carolina is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on ABC.