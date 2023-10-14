NASHVILLE — Georgia football faces a test of a different kind against Vanderbilt as it looks to maintain momentum.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will have a noon kickoff — 11 a.m. local time — against a team that’s lost five straight in front of 28,000 fans in what’s likely to be the most humbling SEC game day environment of their careers.

Vanderbilt Stadium is under construction, resulting in limited capacity and increased ticket pricing for visiting fans and students.

It’s a very different environment than a week ago, when Georgia players were under the bright lights of Sanford Stadium for an SEC showdown against a previously unbeaten Kentucky team that was ranked No. 20.

Can Georgia maintain its standards and not play down to the level of competition against an injured Commodores team (2-5, 0-3) that has lost five in a row and poses little threat?

That is just one of the questions for Coach Kirby Smart and his team to answer in today’s game.

Here are three other questions:

Plan of attack

Georgia turned Carson Beck loose with downfield throws against Kentucky, and the results were impressive, as the fourth-year junior passed for a career-high 389 yards and 4 touchdowns.

To date, Georgia leads the SEC and ranks fifth in the nation in passing yards under first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, even though four of the team’s six wins have been by four TDs or more.

Smart was known to run out the clock in fourth quarters of such games before by handing off to reserve tailbacks in an effort to keep the clock running.

Will the head coach allow Bobo to keep the ball sailing as Georgia looks to continue to develop a passing game featuring Heisman Trophy candidate Brock Bowers at tight end and transfers Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett among the leading receivers?

Backup plan

Georgia worked to build depth the first half of the season at many positions, but Bulldogs’ backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff has seen just 38 offensive snaps, fewest of any of UGA’s second-team players.

But if past trends hold up, the Vanderbilt game offers backups valuable game reps.

Beck came off the bench last year to complete 8 of 11 passes for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The year before, starter JT Daniels exited after a first quarter that saw him complete 9 of 10 passes for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Stetson Bennett come off the bench and go 11-of-15 passing for 151 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Backfield in motion

The Georgia running back rotation formula had been about as tough to figure as a quantum physics in past years.

Turns out that was a good problem, as the 2023 version of the Bulldogs have been thin at running back, likely contributing to Georgia’s uncharacteristic pass-happy ways this season.

Tailback Kendall Milton, counted on to be one of UGA’s biggest contributors this season, declared himself back after playing 18 snaps last week against Kentucky.

The Bulldogs are clearly excited, naming Milton one of four team captains for the Vanderbilt game with hopes the talented back can stay healthy the second half of the season after an injury riddled career.

Running back snaps this season:

Daijun Edwards 157

Dillon Bell 157*

Kendall Milton 85

Cash Jones 55

Andrew Paul 50

Roderick Robinson 27

Sevaughn Clark 13

* Bell also plays receiver