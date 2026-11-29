ATHENS — Gunner Stockton was up in his hotel room looking ahead.

He and backup Ryan Puglisi had the Texas-Texas A&M game on Friday night, which the Longhorns won 16-6. That victory set up a Georgia-Texas SEC championship game.

Georgia did not overlook rival Georgia Tech this week, throttling the Yellow Jackets 63-0 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs already know next week’s game won’t be as easy.

“Really well-coached team,” Georgia defensive back Khalil Barnes said. “Offensively, just tough scheme. Really good quarterback. Elite running back. Elite receivers. Really good on the line, so it’s going to be a good challenge. But, again, every week in the SEC, going through that nine-game stretch was like that.”

This will be the second time in the previous three seasons that Georgia and Texas meet in the conference championship game. Adding to this year’s contest is that the Dec. 5 meeting will be the final SEC championship game in league history.

The contest two years ago was a 22-19 Georgia win in overtime, with Trevor Etienne scoring the final points on a walk-off touchdown.

Many players from that iconic game will play for Georgia this Saturday. Tight end Lawson Luckie had a key late-game tackle to prevent a defensive touchdown for the Longhorns.

The senior is eager for another bite at Texas.

“Every time we’ve played, it’s been a classic, and I’m excited to be able play in another one,” Luckie said. “Especially in the SEC Championship, which we take that game so seriously. We love it. I can’t believe it’s the last year of it. I mean, it’s one of our favorite games. Some of my best memories in college have been the SEC Championship, and some of my worst, too, my freshman year. So it’s a chance to go out there and keep building this team.”

One of Luckie’s biggest moments from that game though happened behind closed doors. Stockton praised Luckie for pumping him up at halftime of that game.

It was just moments after starting quarterback Carson Beck suffered what would be a season-ending elbow injury. Stockton came in at halftime and engineered the win.

He’s been the team’s QB1 ever since, including a 35-10 win over Texas in Athens last season. Stockton had four passing touchdowns and a rushing score in that win, just like he did on Saturday against Georgia Tech.

“They’ve got a good football team and, you know, we’ve got our hands full and got to attack the week,” Stockton said.

While Georgia players were quick to look ahead, Georgia coach Kirby Smart pumped the brakes on diving all the way in on the Longhorns.

“Yeah, we’re gonna do exactly like we do every week: We’re gonna wake up in the morning, we’re gonna grade this tape, we’re gonna put it away, and we’re gonna start on Texas,” Smart said. “So there’ll be a lot of discussion about Texas tomorrow because they are our next opponent.”

Texas does have some Georgia flavor on this team, as the Longhorns brought in former Georgia assistant Will Muschamp to run the team’s defense. Texas also has an experienced, though uneven, quarterback in Arch Manning.

Things will be different for Georgia this coming week, as Glenn Schumann will be in Tallahassee, Florida, as he will be introduced as the next head coach at Florida State.

Smart did share though that Schumann is still very committed to finishing things out with Georgia.

That includes bringing home a third straight SEC championship for the Bulldogs and a fourth win over the Longhorns in the last three years.

“He wants nothing more than to do right by these kids, which is dedicate every waning second he has to making sure that our defense is continuing to get better,” Smart said. “And look, Glenn doesn’t do it by himself, guys. There’s a good coaching staff in that room, and those guys help him. He knows that. So, Glenn will be successful because he’s hardworking and works really hard at this.”

Georgia’s game against Texas is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on ABC.