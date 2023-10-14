NASHVILLE — Georgia tight end Brock Bowers limped off the field at Vanderbilt with an apparent lower left leg injury in the second quarter, and offensive tackle Xavier Truss was hurt seven plays later

Both players were undergoing further evaluations on the sideline at the time of this publication with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs leading the Commodores 14-7.

Bowers had just carried on a 14-yard reverse when he came up favoring his leg before going back down to the turf and getting evaluated.

The play, which occurred with the Bulldogs leading 14-7 at the 7:24 mark of the second quarter, was called back on account of a holding penalty called on Carson Beck.

Truss came off the field after Kendall Milton’s successful fourth down conversion run at the 5:06 mark of the second quarter.