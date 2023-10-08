ATHENS — Georgia scored on all six of its first-half possessions, racing out to a 34-7 lead over Kentucky.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs had been slow scoring in the previous five games, but two first-quarter touchdowns against the No. 20-ranked Wildcats reversed that trend.

“Really aggressive play calling, and a good job by Carson,” Kirby Smart told the Georgia Radio Network during his halftime interview. “Our pocket has been clean, and the ability to run the ball creates all the play actions.”

Beck has started the game 21-of-26 passing for 307 yards and 3 touchdowns, while the UGA rushes have combined for 77 yards on 12 carries.

Smart referred to Beck as a “composed quarterback” during his ESPN interview, and he indicated Georgia would stay aggressive on offense in the second half.

“We’re not playing great defense, and they have a great plan for us,” Smart said. “So we’ve got to score points.”

The Wildcats fell behind 21-0 before getting on the scoreboard on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Devin Leary to Josh Kattus.

Leary is 9-of-20 passing for 102 yards with that TD in the first half, and he has been sacked once.

Georgia has out-gained Kentucky 384 yards to 127 yards, also limiting tailback Ray Davis to 38 yards on 9 carries.

Davis had 280 yards rushing and four touchdowns last week in the Wildcats’ 33-14 win over Florida.