South Carolina
14
Final
24
Georgia
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Kirby Smart doesn’t have answers yet for offensive woes, but he knows …
ATHENS — Carson Beck is capable of blocking out the noise.
Connor Riley
Daijun Edwards removes all doubt as he powers Georgia football offense on …
ATHENS — It turns out that having your senior running back have the best game of his Georgia career can do wonders for your running game.
Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Amarius …
ATHENS — Georgia already was without two major contributors against South Carolina, as neither Javon Bullard or Ladd McConkey played against South Carolina.
Connor Riley
Georgia football-South Carolina instant observations as Bulldogs slog …
ATHENS — You knew from the opening kickoff it was going to be a struggle for Georgia on Saturday. Jared Zirkel sent the ball sailing out of bounds and gave the Gamecocks …
Connor Riley
Amarius Mims leaves Georgia game against South Carolina with injury
ATHENS — Georgia will be without one of its key linemen, as the Bulldogs saw starting right tackle Amarius Mims exit the game in the second quarter.
Connor Riley
Georgia football-South Carolina instant observations as Bulldogs slog …

Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Amarius …

Connor Riley
3 quick takeaways: Georgia identity emerges in 24-14 comeback win

Mike Griffith
Daijun Edwards removes all doubt as he powers Georgia football …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart doesn’t have answers yet for offensive woes, but he knows …

Connor Riley
