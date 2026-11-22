COLUMBIA, S.C. — The end result was not in doubt. But the final score still was.

Ethan Barbour got taken down at the South Carolina one-yard line with 1:40 to go in the game.

Georgia had the opportunity to kneel things out. But Kirby Smart and the Georgia coaching staff wanted better red zone offense numbers

So the Bulldogs gave freshman Nick Peal two chances to get his first career rushing touchdown. The second got Georgia in for its final score in a 34-6 win.

But with the contest so lopsided, South Carolina did not take kindly to the final score being run up. So there was some shoving and jawing back in forth.

Not just from South Carolina, but from both sides.

“Shane (Beamer) said something at the game, that’s not who we are. That’s not who we are either. We don’t want that representation,” Smart said. “But in the heat of the battle, these kids sometimes make mistakes, and they grow from them, so I don’t really know what happened. But both teams, I know Shane well, and I know our team well, nobody wants that.”

Smart didn’t just discuss what happened at the end of the game, as there was plenty to discuss following Georgia’s latest win.

Below are Smart’s full remarks. The Bulldogs wrap things up for the regular season when they host Georgia Tech next week. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.

Everything Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after beating South Carolina

Opening statement...

“Yeah, I’ll open by just a lot of respect for Shane, his team, the atmosphere here. I don’t think I’ve ever been here, regardless of their record. Usually, it’s early in the season when we come, but they have a phenomenal game day atmosphere, crowd, very loyal fan base, and they created a tough atmosphere to play in. Our guys responded to that. I told them it would be a slow, methodical game. It’s just the way it has to be. We’ve got to play with patience. We played with great patience, because they drove the ball on us several times, and we got turnovers and held them to field goals, which was really a big first time for our defense, to get some stops in the red area and do some things. I thought Gunner managed the game really well, a couple critical plays in the game. The fourth and three conversion gave us huge momentum. Probably should have gone for the one earlier. Special teams, again, starting to be a bright spot for us. We were able to gain a possession with a turnover there, and then Sacovie did a really nice job. A lot of credit goes to the young men in that locker room that practice the way we ask them to practice. Our strength staff, I’d like to give them credit, because we’re sitting in a position where we’ve got three guys out. One’s been out the entire year with an ACL. Another guy’s out with an injury, and then we got an ankle sprain that’s got one guy. If you look across the league, there’s not a lot of teams that have the health that we’ve been very fortunate to have.”

On the importance of the red zone stops early in the game...

“We were due. We’re due for some more. We work really hard on the red area, and we have not been as efficient as we’d like to be. We haven’t had many trips, but they paid off tonight. I think we had two stops down there, maybe. I don’t know. Two or three. It was good to win some of those.”

On going for it on fourth down late in the first half...

“We didn’t go for the other one. It was a little longer. We were planning on going for the other one when Gunner took a lost-yardage play that we shouldn’t have done. They went zero blitz, and he should have thrown the ball, and he ran a sweep into it. It took me out of the range I wanted to go for it on, and I said, if we get another one of those, I want to be aggressive and go for it. It’s hard because you lose all momentum on that if you don’t get it, and they’re sitting at midfield. But when you’ve got a senior quarterback, fifth-year senior, you’ve got to let guys execute. Really, the pace of the game at that point, I felt like we could steal some momentum if we converted it.”

On if the onside kick was a call or a look Woodring went with...

“No. It was worked on. We work on that, and we carry it when we think it’s there, and we work really hard on it. I just hate that Mike and them didn’t capitalize on it. Their defense came out and put out a fire, which is a lot of credit to them because we thought that that could put a nail in it with a back-to-back touchdown that would have been, just blow the doors off and create the momentum we’ve started games with, but that didn’t happen. They put us out, but then the punt return got us right back, and the pooch punt to down, which was huge, and then the punt return to get us back to the 25 or 30 really gave us the momentum we needed to steal the game.”

On why he thought it would be a slow, methodical game...

“Just the way they play. They play really physical, really tough. They’re a fast-starting team. If you go back and look at the Kentucky game at home, the Tennessee game at home, they’ve been really explosive. He takes the ball and plays aggressively, so I knew we might come out in the first half and be one possession down, and they start fast. Luckily, we held them to a field goal on that possession, but the law of averages say that. We’ve had some really fast starts, and we have to play our brand of football, and we didn’t play poorly. That’s a good team. We did some good things. They did some good things.”

On Georgia reaching its sixth straight SEC championship game...

“Yeah, I’m really proud of that, but I’m also going to share and talk about Georgia Tech because that’s who we play next. We’ve clinched the right to go, which somebody told me that was six in a row. I wasn’t aware that that was a record. I would’ve thought that we went six in a row when I was at Alabama, but somehow that didn’t happen, I guess. We had some gaps in there where we didn’t. It seemed like we went a lot, but it’s great. It’s something we can look back on in a long time, but it’s not going to feel real good about going to the SEC championship or winning it if we don’t take care of business next week.”

On what allowed this team to navigate the 9 game SEC schedule...

“Yeah, physicality. Our strength program, our health, our ability to be physical but stay healthy. I don’t know why other teams may have more guys out than we do. Do they practice longer, harder? I don’t know, but I give a lot of credit to our kids because they buy into the style of practice we do and they push through pain.”

On Khalil Barnes’ INT, his first at Georgia...

“Yeah, it was huge. That was a turning point in the game, too, because I think we took that drive and maybe drove down and scored. That was a long drive, and it was a big play. It looked like a miscommunication on them. The ball kind of surprised him. He throws RPOs really well, and that was another one of those. They hit us on a couple RPOs before that. It was nice to get a gift kind of.”

On the play of the wide receivers and the explosive plays...

“Yeah, and I think some of that was tight ends. I mean, the tight ends share that receiving corps, and I thought they did a really good job tonight. They took advantage of their opportunities. Jaden Reddell’s a weapon. Ethan made people miss. Really physical — Lawson caught one. I mean, it was almost like it was a shared deal. Canion had the big catch and Talyn had the big catch. It’s spread wealth, and if we’re going to be good, we’ve got to be explosive. So I don’t know what our explosive numbers were tonight, but those guys did spread it around.”

On how Georgia defended LaNorris Sellers well...

“I don’t know if he was 100%. I know this: if he’s not 100%, I would hate to play him 100% because he is twitchy, fast, quick. I mean, that one play, he got out of there and scrambled, and it’s just frustrating. He scrambled and threw for a first down. Really talented player that I have a lot of respect for. What allowed us to play well defensively was the red area because the red area was the difference in the game.”

On if the Auburn loss was the turning point of the season...“Yeah, I don’t know. I thought we played really good football before Auburn, you know? I thought we played really good at Alabama. I thought we played really good against some other teams. I don’t know. Everybody wants to point to that. I can’t say yes or no. I don’t know.”

On winning the middle eight...

“Yeah, we talked a lot about the middle eight, and we knew taking the ball — I mean, them taking the ball, we were gonna get that advantage. I was very concerned that the weather was gonna hit in the second half and that we would regret not taking the ball ourselves. But we didn’t get that option. They won it, and you wanna take the possession while it’s not raining. We were getting reports it was gonna rain, and then we got a dry ball in the second half. I don’t know if we scored a touchdown or a three that opening drive of the second half. Was it a touchdown?”

A reporter confirms it was a TD...

“Yeah, so it went from 10-6 to 17. That was big in the game. And then to follow it up, we thought, ‘Man, if we get this touchdown, we’re gonna do this [with the surprise onside kick]. And we’re gonna get this ball, and we’re gonna go up 24, and that didn’t happen.”

On how close Georgia was to how well it can play...

“I don’t know. I mean, we didn’t play as well as we did some other places, but we played in a tough environment. You can say we played a tough environment at Ole Miss. We did, but we played more efficient against Ole Miss. These guys did some things we weren’t expecting. They did some different things on defense. I don’t know that we — I like to say they didn’t stop us; we stopped ourselves. And then defensively, we didn’t tackle real well tonight.

“I think this team is physical. I think South Carolina is more physical than people give them credit for. Their backs run downhill, and they made us look bad on some runs running through contact.”

On Peyton Woodring’s impact on the team...

“Just incredible. [It gives us] confidence to throw him out there. And I mean, you think of the weapon he’s become: kickoff coverage, he’s been really good. Top of the league, in the top three or four in touchbacks and hangs. Field-goal percentage, he’s right up there with tops. And then the weapon he’s become is, you know, he’s got two on record for flipping possessions. Those are caused fumbles, those are interceptions, and those are big plays.”

On Georgia being one of two SEC teams to be undefeated on the road...

“Who’s the other one?”

A reporter says Texas...

“What allows you to do that is the line of scrimmage. If you have no line of scrimmage and you go on the road, you can hang it up because it’s gonna be loud, you’re gonna be in third and long, and you’re not gonna do well cuz it’s loud everywhere and everybody’s got good players. So our run game travels and our run stop game travels.

“We looked up, I don’t know if this is right, but somebody told me that since the new TV and all the new teams in the league, everybody’s got saying, well, there’s teams that have played a lot of night games. We kept saying, we’re the only team to play three road night games in the SEC and might have a chance to go 3-0. Somebody told me that goes all the way back to COVID, Alabama, when they were elite, they had three in one of them. And I didn’t count that one because there’s nobody in the stands. So then there was one in Florida 2009, maybe the urban team had like 3 or 4 and 0 at night on the road. There’s other road games, but they weren’t the prime time games of the week. And we had three of those, and that’s challenging, that’s hard to go on there. And you better have a very mature, composed team to do that.”

On Cortez Smith...

“Looked good to me, I mean, I always measured off bad snaps, good snaps. I think he had a hold. Somebody told me they lead the league in getting holds, like people holding their players. And we were worried about that, and we had one or two of those. But we overcame them.”

On Jaden Reddell...

“Yeah, he’s been that way. I mean, I’ll be honest with you, he’s just coming into what he was doing all spring. So it’s not a surprise to me. And he’s gotta continue to work on some of his perimeter blocking, because he missed a couple of those. But he did a great job tonight in the pass game.”

On Nate Frazier...

“Physical, tough. We gotta take care of him. I don’t know how many he ended, he had 23, 24 carries. He’s not a 220-pound back. He hit the holes, he got extra yards at the contact. I wanted him to get 100, and it’s not saying he didn’t get 100. I thought he got 100, but I was really proud of him.”

On Sacovie White-Helton...

“Yeah, he’s been a huge for us. I think he’s picked up his aggressiveness, his returns. He’s really more explosive. He’s gotten more confidence. He stuck the kickoff turns up in there and took some shots. And we really didn’t quite get to the 25, so you can argue, should be fair catching those. But the punt returns were huge, and I’m really proud of him for that.”

On the 66-yard pass to Reddell...

“Yeah. I think it was a bust by them. It was a play that we had run the ball off of a lot, and they had bad eyes. And it wasn’t supposed to go to him, they just didn’t cover it. And so immediately, Gunner made a great throw. They busted it, and that was a huge play in the game. So we were just trying to get a first, and they gave us a shot.”

On Gunner Stockton in the passing game...

“Very efficient. We were concerned about the pass rush with these guys. They got, this guy’s one of the best pass rushers I’ve ever seen. And he’s hard to block. And we chipped him, we helped on him, and Gunner was smart with the ball. We knew going on the road, you can’t turn the ball over, and I thought he played very efficiently.”

On Cortez Smith...

“Yeah, I was pleased with him. Like I said, he had the one penalty, I think, but the snaps are good. He was sound, he’s athletic, and he’s only getting better.”

On Mike Bobo and getting defenses off-balance...

“Yeah, I don’t think Mike would take credit for that, because he’s got an incredible staff. Mike callsit, and Mike called a great game tonight. The play to Craig Dandridge which was a huge call, that’s a play that they copycatted from somebody else. These plays go around, and they’ve had it in the bag for a while. And (John) Lilly, (Todd) Hartley, Phil (Raushcer), all those guys, man. (James) Coley on third down, I mean, we got a great offensive staff, man. They work well together, and they scheme up some people.”

On what has impressed him about this team...

“Just the consistency in practice. I don’t measure games a lot of times, I measure the way we practice. And if you do that right, it takes care of the other. And I was worried this week. I was like, okay, they’re coming off another emotional win at home. We gotta go on the road again. What are they gonna practice like? And I think playing Sandstorm at practice every day, they were fired up. I mean, they were jumping up and down, and they really enjoyed it.”

On the Nick Peal touchdown...

“Yeah, once we converted, we were gonna kneel it out. But we got down to the one, and these guys, all these offensive guys, worry about red zone touchdowns. They don’t wanna kneel it out. So I’m like, okay, whatever, put Nick in and give him a chance, give him two chances, and he gets in, great. If he doesn’t, great. The kid works so hard, and he’s a competitor. And he’s gonna be a good player for us, so I was happy for him.”

On things getting chippy at the end... “Yeah, us too. I mean, Shane said something at the game, that’s not who we are. That’s not who we are either. We don’t want that representation. But in the heat of the battle, these kids sometimes make mistakes, and they grow from them, so I don’t really know what happened. But both teams, I know Shane well, and I know our team well, nobody wants that.”