ATHENS — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin knows a test awaits his vaunted offense at Sanford Stadium, and he’s counting on his quarterbacks to handle the moment.

The No. 5-ranked Rebels will put their undefeated record (6-0, 3-0 SEC) and first-place league standing on the line against No. 9-ranked Georgia (5-1, 3-1) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in a marquee matchup.

Kiffin understands the game day atmosphere will be amplified from what either one of the Ole Miss quarterbacks — projected starter Trinidad Chambliss and Austin Simmons — have experienced in their young careers.

“We had the Kentucky (game), but this is another level, especially with (College) GameDay being there and how the crowd will be,” Kiffin said. “So, you have to block out the noise and really stay focused on what we have to do, which is play really well, take care of the ball better than we did a week ago and let players make plays by doing your job and not trying to do too much when you get in those environments.”

Ole Miss enters the game at Georgia coming off a 24-21 home win over Washington State that left Kiffin unimpressed, to the extent the team did not sing together in the locker room after the win, as is customary and a game ball commemorating his 50th win as the Rebels’ head coach was not presented.

”Really made the locker room feel like they didn’t win the game,” Kiffin said, per TheRebelWalk.com. “Didn’t sing. We didn’t coach and play and earn the right to enjoy that win.”

Things to know for Saturday’s Ole Miss-Georgia game

• When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

• Where: Sanford Stadium, (capacity 93,033).

• Rankings and records: No. 9 Georgia (5-1, 3-1 SEC); No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0)

• TV/radio: ABC/Georgia Bulldog Sports Network and SiriusXM 84

• Weather: Sunny with an afternoon high of 80 degrees and an evening low of 55

• Series: Georgia leads 33-13-1. Ole Miss won in Oxford last season, 28-10.

• Key injuries: Georgia —SS Kyron Jones (foot) is out; WR Talyn Taylor (upper body) is out; TE Ethan Barbour (ankle) is out; OT Earnest Greene lll (back) is probable; OL Juan Gaston (ankle) is probable. Ole Miss — RB Logan Diggs is questionable; FS Ladarian Clardy is questionable, WR Devin Price is questionable.

• Last meeting: Georgia opened last season’s game with a 7-0 lead after starting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart threw an interception on the third play of the game as Nate Frazier cashed in with a 2-yard run. The Rebels, however, largely controlled the action thereafter, leading 16-7 at halftime en route to a 28-10 win that featured five field goals and two touchdowns, including one that was followed by an unsuccessful 2-point conversion.

• Betting line: Georgia opened as a 6.5-point favorite, and the line increased to 7 points.

• Tickets: The game is sold out. Tickets on the secondary market having been selling this week over face value, starting at $163 in the upper level and $218 each in the lower deck.

Storylines for Georgia game

College GameDay Winners

College GameDay is on site for a game involving Georgia for the 41st time, the Bulldogs bringing a 21-19 record into the action against Ole Miss. Georgia is 8-2 all-time when the show is in Athens, and last season UGA won all three times College GameDay was on hand: 30-15 over then-No. 1 Texas in Austin, 31-17 over then-No. 7 Tennessee in Athens and 22-19 (overtime) over Texas in the SEC Championship Game.

Kiffin vs. Georgia

Ole Miss’ game notes point out on the front page that Lane Kiffin is 2-1 all-time against Georgia. The Rebels won last season’s game, 28-10, in Oxford, while the Bulldogs won in Athens in 2023, 52-17. Kiffin’s other win over Georgia came in 2009, his only season coaching Tennessee, when the Volunteers scored a 45-19 win in Knoxville in a game that left both teams with a 3-3 record at that stage of the season.

Ground attack

Georgia ranks seventh in the SEC and 41st in the nation with an average of 185.5 rushing yards per game entering the action with Ole Miss. Coach Kirby Smart has said the offensive success will hinge on the run game, as the Bulldogs look to stay out of long down and distance situations and set up play-action “shot” plays off the run action. It’s particularly important Georgia has success with its ground game — and maintains time of possession over Ole Miss — as the up-tempo Rebels can score points in bunches.

Fast Rebels

Ole Miss has the 10th “fastest” offense in the nation, per advanced metrics, getting plays off in an average of 22.9 seconds — four seconds faster than Georgia. The Rebels also rank 19th in the nation in plays run per game (74.5), and they average 515.3 yards per game compared to UGA’s average of 414.8 yards per game.

QB stat comparison

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss both possess dual-threat abilities. Chambliss has the higher pass efficiency rating, 164.71 (3rd in the SEC) to Stockton’s 141.41 (11th in the SEC). Chambliss is averaging 214.33 yards passing per game (10th in the SEC), while Stockton averages 210.67 (11th in the SEC). Chambliss averaged 46.8 yards rushing per game, while Stockton’s average yards rushing per game is 36.7.