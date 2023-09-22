ATHENS — Sanford Stadium will be lit on Saturday night, producing an atmosphere opposing coach Trent Dilfer is ready to embrace against Georgia.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs get their first true night game of the season with the 7:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN2) kickoff against Dilfer’s UAB Blazers.

Coach Kirby Smart has downplayed the significance of this being his 100th game leading the program since taking over before the 2016 season.

Smart is more focused on wanting to see his reloading team get dialed in amid what he said is a record-number (during his tenure) of injuries.

Quarterback Carson Beck will be making his fourth start, seemingly pleasing Smart even as the Georgia head coach has pledged to bring talented backups Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton along this season.

Other position groups have demanded more attention as the Bulldogs are down numbers in the running backs room and tight ends room, in addition to missing leading receiver Ladd McConkey the first four games this season and preseason All-American candidate Javon Bullard at safety.

Here are four things to know for the Georgia-UAB game:

1. Carson Beck under pressure

Beck might not be under added pressure to perform by his coaches, but opponents will surely note Beck has not been productive when pressured.

Per advance metrics, Beck ranks last among the 14 SEC starting quarterbacks with a 22.22 success rate when pressured.

The Georgia quarterback has appeared to check down often, avoiding turnovers but also limiting the number of explosive plays from the Bulldogs this season.

It’s worth noting Beck also has the lowest percentage of passes coming under pressure, too.

2. RB-Who?

The Bulldogs run game has not been up to “RBU” standards, ranking ninth in the SEC with 149.3 yards per game on the ground.

Kendall Milton, who was knocked out of action last week with a sprained knee, ranked last among SEC backs in yards before contact (0.39), evidence the offensive line has not been at its best.

On the flip side, Daijun Edwards returned from a preseason knee injury and appeared in his first game last Saturday, rushing for 118 yards and a TD on 20 carries. Edwards already ranks seventh in the league in broken tackles rate.

Receiver Dillon Bell and walk-on Cash Jones will back up Edwards with Milton out this week and Roderick Robinson dealing with an ankle sprain.

3. Slow-scoring, not slow-starting

Smart played word games when asked about the slow starts Georgia has gotten off to on the scoreboard, scoring only 10 points and one first-quarter touchdown this season.

The Bulldogs scoring by quarters has been: 10-41-42-24 for a total of 117 points this season.

“For me, it’s slow scoring — not slow starting — that’s been the case, in terms of just not putting the points on the board,” Smart said. “But we took the ball and drove down and did good things, had a great opening possession last week just not getting the results from it.”

Georgia had a game-opening drive of 15 plays for 62 yards against South Carolina last week and kicked a field goal and one possession later drove 72 yards on 13 plays and missed a 28-yard field goal.

4. Sick numbers

If there’s one thing you can count on Saturday night, it’s that the Georgia defense will be looking to stop the UAB run game and get back into character.

Senior defensive tackle Zion Logue admitted the Bulldogs are “sick” over their run defense ranking fifth in the SEC at 87.3 yards per game.

The Bulldogs are also yielding 3.54 yards per rush with is 10th in the league.