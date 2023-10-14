ATHENS — Georgia’s offense efficiency is underscored by the fact Carson Beck has been sacked less than any other SEC starting quarterback despite attempted more passes than any of them.

It has been a combination of the offensive line’s strong pass protection, anchored and often called by veteran Sedrick Van Pran along with Beck’s line calls and Mike Bobo’s play calling.

It’s hard to remember the last time any defensive player shot through the Bulldogs’ offensive line unblocked or unaccounted for, a tribute to the hard work Beck says everyone has been putting in.

“I know Sedrick and the whole offensive line watches a lot of film together,” Beck said on Monday of Vanderbilt game week as UGA prepped for a noon (CBS) kick in Nashville.

“Most of the time I watch a lot of film by myself, but there is a lot of communication that goes back and forth between me and him.”

Beck said the Georgia scout team throws a great deal of looks at the first team in practice, helping to ensure the offense keeps itself out of difficult down-and-distance situations.

Vanderbilt is likely to pick its spots on Saturday, doing what it can to get Beck off his game.

Beck, however, is four years into the Georgia system and confident his teammates will do their part to protect him.

“The offensive line picking up the blitz helps me - big time,” Beck said.

“Not only that … but it’s the center, Sedrick, and my study of film and seeing what defenses are going to try and do when they do blitz us, (and) making the right ID as far as mike points and changing protections and all that stuff.”

Here are four other things to know entering into the Georgia-Vanderbilt game on Saturday:

Wake-up call

Coach Kirby Smart has the early kickoff games down to a science, and has already played one this season when the Bulldogs beat Ball State 45-3.

UGA’s most recent home loss was a noon start (South Carolina, 2019), but the Bulldogs have won 13 straight noon games since then.

“It’ll be 8 o’clock pregame meal eastern time, 7 o’clock their time,” Smart said of the pregame routine. “Steak and eggs, get ready to go play. We’ve done it before and we got do it again.

“We’ll do some biorhythm prep the day before and try to get them up early on consecutive days and get them used to it.”

The streaks

Georgia brings a school-record 23-game win streak into the action against Vanderbilt as well as a 22-game SEC regular-season victory streak,

The Bulldogs will tie their school record for consecutive regular-season wins, matching the Herschel Walker/Vince Dooley Dawgs of 1980-83 with a win over the Commodores.

Georgia can tie the 24 straight SEC wins Steve Spurrier had at Florida between 1994-97 with wins at Vanderbilt and against the Gators in their following matchup.

Dominating Vandy

The Bulldogs have outscored Vanderbilt 117-0 in the past two games since the Commodores’ program canceled twice on Georgia’s Senior Day of 2020.

Vanderbilt has not scored a touchdown on the Bulldogs since the 2018 season, crossing the goal line in the final seconds of a 41-13 loss.

Captains

Kendall Milton’s return is so impactful that he was selected as one of four team captains for Georgia this week.

The other team captain are Tate Ratledge, Malaki Starks and Zion Logue.