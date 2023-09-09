ATHENS — The Georgia football pregame trailer title for Ball State said it all: “The Standard.”

Coach Kirby Smart was clear after last Saturday’s 48-7 win over UT-Martin that he was dissatisfied in the respect of upholding the level of play he expects in his program, No. 1 ranking, or not.

“Setting the standard for how we play the games,” Smart said, “we probably didn’t meet that criteria.”

Fair enough, and now it’s on to Mid-American Conference foe Ball State for this noon kickoff in Sanford Stadium.

Here are 4 must-know things about the Saturday noon game:

1. More than one QB expected to play

Same drill as last Saturday.

Smart is serious when it comes to developing depth and rewarding deserving players. Brock Vandagriff earned more snaps in his brief appearance, and Gunner Stockton may have, too.

Starter Carson Beck played well overall but missed on a couple of throws last week. To be fair, Beck’s supporting cast let him down with drops and missed assignments.

2. Another game, another record

It figures to be another ho-hum, name-your-score victory, but Kirby Smart is seemingly making history in what has become the greatest Era of Georgia football history.

The Bulldogs will win their 29th regular-season game against Ball State, breaking the previous mark set by Vince Dooley’s UGA team from 1981-83. Smart’s Bulldogs won their 18th straight game overall last week, breaking a record that had help up since it was set 1945-47.

3. Run the da*n ball

Smart was displeased with the offensive line push and his backs’ inability to break tackles or make defenders miss last week.

Georgia should look better this week against a bigger — but perhaps not as quick — Ball State defense.

Smart shared that redshirt freshman left tackle Earnest Greene lll had room for improvement.

“He’s going to go through those WTF moments I call them, it’s inevitable,” Smart said. “He had a couple, but he also had a couple really, really good players. I’m excited about what he can do if he continues to grow and get better. He can’t have those moments.”

4. Fast start

Smart rationalized that “nobody says you have to be the best team after Week One” easier this week, acknowledging his team’s slow start.

The fact Georgia held only a 7-0 lead with 5 minutes left in the first half against an FCS team was an eye opener — just as Ball State’s 7-3 lead over Kentucky entering the second quarter in Lexington last Saturday was noted.

Circling back to “The Standard,” it’s a safe bet Smart will have his team revved up and give Mike Bobo the green light to scheme more aggressively.

Player to Watch

Dominic Lovett didn’t come to Georgia to drop touchdown passes or gain just 25 yards on three catches per game, but that’s what happened to the hyped-up, hard-nosed Missouri transfer last Saturday. Lovett was expected to be a dynamic addition, and he still might, but he looked more ordinary than outstanding in his first outing in red and black.