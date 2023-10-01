AUBURN, Ala. — The SEC spotlight will be back on Georgia football this week with the popular SEC Nation set headed for Athens.

Popular talk-show host Paul Finebaum will broadcast from the Georgia campus, bringing SEC legend Tim Tebow with him to discuss Georgia’s showdown with Kentucky next Saturday.

Finebaum’s daily show will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday from Myers Quad.

On Saturday, Laura Rutledge hosts SEC Nation with Finebaum, Tebow, Roman Harper and Jordan Rodgers joining the set from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Marty & McGee show will be broadcast from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday morning

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC) play host to the Wildcats (5-0, 2-0) at 7 p.m. next Saturday in an ESPN-televised affair.

Kentucky put a 33-14 beatdown on Florida in Lexington on Saturday, led by Vanderbilt transfer rushing for 280 yards and 3 touchdowns on 26 carries.

The Georgia defense will surely be discussed after it gave up more than 200 yards rushing for the first time since the 2018 season.

The Bulldogs have beaten the Wildcats 13 consecutive times dating back to a 34-27 loss in Athens in 2009.