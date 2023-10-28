Georgia
Sat, 10/28 on CBS @7:30 ET
Florida
  • Georgia State Panthers
    27
    Final
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    44
    Syracuse Orange
    10
    Final
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    38
  • Florida Atlantic Owls
    31
    4th QTR
    13:02
    Charlotte 49ers
    16
    Florida State Seminoles
    Sat, 10/28 on ABC @4:00 ET
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    Indiana Hoosiers
    Sat, 10/28 on CBS @4:00 ET
    Penn State Nittany Lions
    Houston Cougars
    Sat, 10/28 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Kansas State Wildcats
  • West Virginia Mountaineers
    Sat, 10/28 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    UCF Knights
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    Sat, 10/28 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Texas A&M Aggies
    Maryland Terrapins
    Sat, 10/28 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Northwestern Wildcats
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    Sat, 10/28 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    SMU Mustangs
  • UMass Minutemen
    Sat, 10/28 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Army Black Knights
    UConn Huskies
    Sat, 10/28 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    Boston College Eagles
    Oklahoma Sooners
    Sat, 10/28 on FOX @4:00 ET
    Kansas Jayhawks
    Western Michigan Broncos
    Sat, 10/28 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
  • Clemson Tigers
    Sat, 10/28 on The CW @6:00 ET
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    Memphis Tigers
    Sat, 10/28 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    North Texas Mean Green
    Oregon Ducks
    Sat, 10/28 on FOX @7:30 ET
    Utah Utes
    BYU Cougars
    Sat, 10/28 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Texas Longhorns
  • Virginia Cavaliers
    Sat, 10/28 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    Sat, 10/28 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Ohio Bobcats
    Pittsburgh Panthers
    Sat, 10/28 on NBC @7:30 ET
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    Southern Miss Golden Eagles
    Sat, 10/28 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Appalachian State Mountaineers
  • Mississippi State Bulldogs
    Sat, 10/28 on SEC Network @7:30 ET
    Auburn Tigers
    Purdue Boilermakers
    Sat, 10/28 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    Iowa State Cyclones
    Sat, 10/28 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Baylor Bears
    Michigan State Spartans
    Sat, 10/28 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
  • Duke Blue Devils
    Sat, 10/28 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    Louisville Cardinals
    East Carolina Pirates
    Sat, 10/28 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    UTSA Roadrunners
    USC Trojans
    Sat, 10/28 on Pac-12 Network @8:00 ET
    California Golden Bears
    Tulane Green Wave
    Sat, 10/28 on ESPN2 @8:00 ET
    Rice Owls
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
4 things to know: Kirby Smart looks up front, confident Gators have inside …
ATHENS — The latest edition of Georgia-Florida features all sorts of storylines, the latest of which involves two former Gators’ head coaches picking what would be a …
Mike Griffith
Georgia football continues historic run at No. 1 in AP Top 25
Georgia extended its SEC-record streak of holding the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll to 18 weeks on Sunday, which also represents the longest of the college football …
Mike Griffith
Banged-up Georgia football team tops Coaches Poll heading into bye week
Given the choice between a healthy diagnosis for All-American Brock Bowers and the top ranking, Georgia football would choose the former.
Mike Griffith
Reliable Georgia tailback Daijun Edwards churns out clutch yardage, fuels …
NASHVILLE — Daijun Edwards just keeps churning out the tough yards on the ground no matter what the Georgia football situation.
Mike Griffith
WATCH: Georgia QB Carson Beck reacts to Brock Bowers injury, turnovers at …
NASHVILLE — Carson Beck didn’t have his go-to target for most of the game at Vanderbilt, but the Georgia quarterback wasn’t using that as any sort of excuse.
Mike Griffith
4 things to know: Kirby Smart looks up front, confident Gators have …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football freshman Lawson Luckie ‘next man up’ for Florida …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Florida game time, TV channel, watch online, odds …

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: Carson Beck ready to provide UGA with …

Brandon Adams
Georgia football podcast: Steve Spurrier hypes Florida’s chances of …

Brandon Adams
