ATHENS -- Today’s tailgate was the Georgia Football Lettermen’s Club tailgate. Members of this club gather at the Oconee Hill Cemetery.

Combined Shape Caption WATCH: DawgNation Tailgate of the Week, presented by Kroger

This tailgate has happened every season for the past 35 years and has become a place for former Georgia football players to reunite. One of the main chefs Jim Baker said that they have had years where they fed around 1200 people.

They had ribs, pork, bratwursts, mac & cheese, cake and more. They even had members of the club bartender in matching shirts along with a beer truck. This tailgate has become a place that Georgia football players can always come back to and catch up with former teammates and enjoy a good old fashioned barbecue!